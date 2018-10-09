Soccer: East Bladen back in first place, wins 2-0

Gabe Barber Gabe Barber

ELIZABETHTOWN — Back in first place.

Sophomore Jacob Priest needed to make just one save and East Bladen scored in each half of a 2-0 victory over South Columbus in Three Rivers Conference soccer Monday night.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor got goals from senior Dan Tatum and junior Gabe Barber. Seniors Greyson Heustess and Pierce Melvin, and sophomore Garrett Melvin recorded assists.

Coupled with Whiteville’s home loss to Red Springs, the Eagles (7-1 league, 11-1-2 overall) moved to the front of the Three Rivers in percentage points. Whiteville is 5-1 in the conference. East Bladen clashes with the Wolfpack on Thursday of this week and Thursday of next week; all other teams in the league have at least three losses.

South Columbus fell to 4-4 in the Three Rivers, 4-8 overall.

