Tennis: West Bladen tops Lady Eagles, finishes regular season 16-0

DUBLIN — Senior Day at West Bladen was marked by several closely contested matches and a 9-0 tennis victory over archrival East Bladen on Monday afternoon.

The Three Rivers Conference champions concluded a 16-0 regular season in their finale before the league tournament Wednesday and Thursday at East Bladen. Head coach Billy Bryant’s squad had two matches that were not rescheduled following a season disruption by Hurricane Florence.

Senior Savannah Lee was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over senior Ting Lin at No. 1 singles. Senior Mireya Sandoval, at No. 4, held off senior Ashley Hardin 6-2, 4-6, (10-2) and senior Haleigh Dunn topped senior Sarah Mears 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.

The Lady Knights’ other singles wins were by junior Autumn Brisson over senior Anna Kate White 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2, junior Alyssa Bell over sophomore Lily Lin 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3, and junior Alyssa Smith over sophomore Sammi Jiang 6-0, 6-4 at No. 5.

In doubles, the senior tandem of Lee and Dunn clipped Ting Lin-Hardin 8-6. Sandoval and Smith remained unbeaten at No. 3, winning 8-0 over senior Carleigh DeVane and sophomore Carlie West. At No. 1, Brisson-Bell ruled 8-2 over White-Lily Lin.

Bell and Smith finished the regular season 16-0 each in singles, with Lee and Brisson each 15-1. Sandoval is 14-2 and Dunn 13-3. Smith hasn’t lost a set, going 188-35 in games. Bell has lost just one set and won her last 27, going 164-15 in games over that stretch. The doubles team of Sandoval-Smith is 15-0, having won 120 of 133 games played. Bell-Brisson is 14-1 and Lee-Dunn 12-3.

East Bladen’s Lily Lin is 12-3 in singles, Hardin 10-5, Jiang and Meares each 9-5, Ting Lin 8-7 and White 6-9. In doubles, Ting Lin-Hardin is 13-2, DeVane-West 7-6 and White-Lily Lin 7-7.

Mireya Sandoval https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Mireya-Sandoval.jpg Mireya Sandoval