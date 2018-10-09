West Bladen moves football up to Wednesday, changes volleyball

Prep schedules to finish the fall sports season are getting changed again as a storm approaches at the end of the week.

In football, West Bladen will go to West Columbus on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game was originally set to be played on Friday night at 7:30, with the Knights also playing on Tuesday of next week at East Columbus to make up a game postponed by Hurricane Florence.

West Bladen’s homecoming was to be with the South Robeson game. The game was moved from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, but homecoming was rescheduled for Nov. 9 when Red Springs visits. That date is the extra week given by the state association allowing schools impacted by the hurricane to be able to reschedule games. West Bladen will have senior night festivities the week prior when rival East Bladen visits.

In volleyball, West Bladen will be hosting South Columbus on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. rather than on Thursday.

No changes have been announced at East Bladen for games this week, though Athletics Director Patty Evers said Monday a meeting was expected Tuesday to address the approaching storm. This is homecoming week in football, with St. Pauls visiting on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and three returning classes of alumni having reunions on Saturday night.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

