Volleyball: West Bladen turns back St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — West Bladen won a tightly-contested match with host St. Pauls 3-1 in Three Rivers Conference volleyball Tuesday.

The Lady Knights prevailed 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22. Senior Raegan Davis’ 20 kills and nine solo blocks helped West Bladen pull within a game of .500 in the league and for the season.

Junior Tatiana Hunt had 10 kills and sophomore Sidnee Walters had 13 service points. Senior Caroline Davis had 15 digs and junior Jordan Benson added eight service points, three aces and five assists.

“Both varsity teams played hard and never gave up,” said West Bladen head coach Gaye Davis. “There were some great volleys. This is probably the best game we have played all year. St. Pauls gave it all they had. We just came out on top.”

The junior varsity Lady Knights fell 25-20, 25-15. Taylor West had four service points and three kills and Hannah Pait had four kills.

