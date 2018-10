LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen stayed atop the Three Rivers Conference soccer race Wednesday, routing host East Columbus 8-0.

The Eagles (8-1 Three Rivers, 12-1-2 overall) scored six times in the first half.

Senior Greyson Heustess scored four times and junior Gabe Barber twice. Senior Pierce Melvin and junior Ebrahim Algozy also scored.

Assists were by Melvin twice, senior Dan Tatum, junior Milton Estrada, and sophomores Jay McKoy and Keshaun Davis. Sophomore Jacob Priest had the shutout in goal.