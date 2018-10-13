Rain halts Three Rivers tennis tournament

ELIZABETHTOWN — Only three hours of play could be completed before rain interrupted the Three Rivers Conference tennis tournament at East Bladen on Wednesday.

The tournament skipped Thursday due to Hurricane Michael and was scheduled to resume Friday morning at 10 a.m. If needed, it would finish Monday.

The top four singles and top four doubles teams will advance to the N.C. High School Athletic Association individual championships, with regionals scheduled Oct. 19-20.

In regular season play, teams have six singles players and three doubles teams. In the league tournament and NCHSAA postseason, teams can enter two singles players and two doubles teams.

When play was halted, top-seeded senior Savannah Lee of West Bladen was playing East Bladen senior Sarah Meares, who defeated St. Pauls’ Melissa Cantor 6-3, 6-3.

West Bladen senior Haleigh Dunn fell to fourth-seeded Vanessa Faulk of South Columbus 6-1, 6-1.

East Bladen sophomore Sammi Jiang was defeated by Ashton Turner 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, West Bladen juniors Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell are top-seeded and yet to complete a match.

East Bladen seniors Ting Lin and Ashley Hardin are seeded fourth and defeated Alexandra Macias-Francisca Meneses of Red Springs 6-0, 6-6 (7-4) in their opener.

West Bladen’s senior Mireya Sandoval-junior Alyssa Smith were seeded 12th and defeated Fairmont’s fifth-seeded Ashlyn Turner-Kiley Oxendine 6-0, 6-0 in their opener.

East Bladen’s senior Anna Kate White and sophomore Lily Lin, seeded 11th, won their opener 6-0, 6-1 over Fairmont’s Mikiyah Hunt-Eve Karolie, the sixth seed.

