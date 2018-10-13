Prep playoffs open next week

With no girls golf teams at the two Bladen County high schools, tennis will be the first playoff sport in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The dual team playoffs begin Wednesday in predetermined brackets. These playoffs will continue with a match the following week Oct. 23, then potentially two matches the following week on Oct. 29 and 31. The state championship is Nov. 3.

The individual portion of the postseason is the next two weekends. Regionals are Oct. 19-20 and the state finals are Oct. 26-27.

Volleyball seeding will be announced Oct. 22, and first-round matches are Oct. 23. Two more matches are scheduled the opening week, on Oct. 25 and 27. The fourth round follows Oct. 30, semifinals Nov. 3 and state championship Nov. 1.

Cross country, soccer and football have several more weeks.

The cross country regionals are Oct. 27 and the state championships Nov. 3. Soccer announces seeding Oct. 31 and first-round play begins Nov. 3. Football announces seeding Nov. 10 and first-round plays begins Nov. 16.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

