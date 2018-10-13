Football: West Bladen falls to West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — Visiting West Bladen rallied in the second half but was denied by West Columbus 38-24 in Three Rivers Conference football.

The Knights of second-year head coach Kris Williams had trailed 26-6 at intermission and 32-18 after three quarters.

West Columbus had lost 24 straight games before winning 27-0 over Creek Bridge of Marion, South Carolina, in the second week of the season. It had not won a home game or a league contest since 2015.

West Bladen fell to 1-5 overall, 1-3 in the Three Rivers. The Vikings rose to 2-4 overall, 1-3 in the league.

The turnaround is quick for West Bladen. Next up is a rescheduled contest Tuesday at East Columbus followed by a Friday home date with St. Pauls.