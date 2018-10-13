Eagles thunder past upset-minded St. Pauls, 35-24

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Eric Chancy ran for 189 yards Friday night, scoring three touchdowns in league-leading East Bladen's 35-24 win over St. Pauls. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Eric Chancy ran for 189 yards Friday night, scoring three touchdowns in league-leading East Bladen's 35-24 win over St. Pauls. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Eric Chancy, taking advantage of smothering blocks by Rashard Willis (on ground face down) and Jordan Stanley (61), follows lead blocks by Kasey Price (12) and Lawson Hester (5) into the end zone to put East Bladen ahead early in the fourth quarter. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Eric Chancy, taking advantage of smothering blocks by Rashard Willis (on ground face down) and Jordan Stanley (61), follows lead blocks by Kasey Price (12) and Lawson Hester (5) into the end zone to put East Bladen ahead early in the fourth quarter.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Exhausted but happy, Rashard Willis and Jordan Stanley were all smiles as the final seconds ticked away.

From a jolting beginning of homecoming to a satisfying escape of upset-minded St. Pauls, the junior linemen were at the center of everything East Bladen accomplished in the second half of a 35-24 Three Rivers Conference football victory Friday night. The league co-leaders ran behind the right-side tackle and guard, respectively, in dominating fashion, erasing a 10-point halftime deficit with four touchdowns on as many second-half drives.

St. Pauls had no answer, not Tristan Webb and Brad Hardin in front of Willis and Stanley, and not through their offense keeping the ball.

East Bladen (4-0 Three Rivers, 5-1 overall) had a first down-a-minute offense after intermission, piling up 15 of them while retaining possession for better than 14 minutes.

“We got our splits and made our blocks at the holes,” Willis said. “We were picking up our blocks and staying with them.”

The Eagles staggered the Bulldogs (2-2 league, 4-2 overall) with twice as many rushing attempts (66), 25 first downs and 28:51 in possession time.

“They took over in the second half,” seventh-year head coach Robby Priest said. “That softened up the other side and they were swapping personnel to that side.”

Senior Eric Chancy ran 34 times for 189 yards, including 21 times in the second half for 139 yards and touchdowns of 1, 4 and 9 yards. Junior Lawson Hester had two touchdowns and two interceptions, running 18 times for 91 yards.

Xavier McKoy and Tayshaun Berkeley, the junior tight ends, alternated flanking Willis and sophomore center Brady Hollingsworth worked alongside Stanley in the rushing onslaught;. Sophomore guard Josh Hayes — making his first varsity a week after his debut — and senior tackle Tyreese McElveen created holes when Hester carried counter plays left.

Hester was in the end zone on each of his interceptions of Hunter Bryant, the first scoring six and the latter preventing six. His 59-yard touchdown return was the Eagles’ lone first-half score; he leaped high in the shadow of the goal posts to stop the Bulldogs’ 13-play drive with 6:45 to play and the hosts clinging to a 28-24 lead.

Ten snaps and 80 yards later, Chancy had a final touchdown behind Stanley and Willis with 1:53 to go.

“Me and Rashard were communicating more in the second half,” Stanley said.

Hester said his team is at its best when executing assignments and not making mistakes. As good as the second half was, the first half was a blunder that on this night could be overcome.

St. Pauls’ Kalvin Carpenter took the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Then it got worse.

East Bladen ran 29 times for a meager 104 yards, touched a punt it didn’t attempt to return to set up a Christopher Canuto field goal without benefit of a first down, stalled at the Bulldogs’ 25 to trigger here-we-go-again red zone memories from a week ago at Fairmont, and fumbled away another possession approaching midfield.

“We laid an egg offensively in the first half,” Priest said. “They took it to us.”

If the kickoff return was the biggest stinger, Hester’s first pick could be deemed an equalizer – and more than just tying the score 7-7.

“That relieved a lot of pressure,” Stanley said.

And it was less than seven minutes into the game.

“I read the quarterback’s eyes, and jumped on it when I had the opportunity,” Hester said.

Nothing but green grass was in front of him.

Senior Jordan Payton forced one of St. Pauls’ four fumbles, and Chancy had a third pickoff of Bryant with 32 seconds left. The duo along with seniors Tyvon Townsend and Dayveon Washington, and juniors Zaquis Leach, Zac Hester and Kasey Price were resilient defensively against talented St. Pauls junior Marqueise Coleman. He ran for touchdowns of 1 and 35 yards, piling up 176 yards on 23 carries to cross the 1,000-yard barrier in just six games.

“We’re a young team,” Stanley said. “We lost a lot of seniors. We’re young and fast.”

And they’re growing up every night out.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

SP EB 11 First downs 25 33-198 Rushes-yards 66-346 4 Passing yards 27 1-14-3 Passes 2-3-0 3-33.7 Punts 1-14 4-0 Fumbles 2-2 6-37 Penalties 5-40 St. Pauls 10 7 7 0 — 24 East Bladen 7 0 14 14 — 35 SP — Kalvin Carpenter 82 kickoff return (Christopher Canuto kick), 11:46, 1st. EB — Lawson Hester 59 interception return (Gabe Barber kick), 6:28, 1st. SP — Christopher Canuto FG 42, 3:39, 1st. SP — Marqueise Coleman 1 run (Christopher Canuto kick), 6:05, 2nd. EB — Lawson Hester 11 run (Gabe Barber kick), 7:30, 3rd. EB — Eric Chancy 1 run (Gabe Barber kick), 2:14, 3rd. SP — Marqueise Coleman 35 run (Christopher Canuto kick), 1:48, 3rd. EB — Eric Chancy 4 run (Gabe Barber kick), 11:45, 4th. EB — Erick Chancy 9 run (Gabe Barber kick), 1:53, 4th. RUSHING SP — Marqueise Coleman 23-176, Keraun McCormick 4-15, Hunter Bryant 5-4, Quamadre Cannady 1-3; EB — Eric Chancy 34-189, Lawson Hester 18-91, Kasey Price 9-54, Zach Meares 2-11, Dayveon Washington 2-2, team 1-(-1). PASSING SP — Hunter Bryant 1-14-3, 4 yards; EB — Zach Meares 2-3-0, 27 yards. RECEIVING SP — Waltay Jackson 1-4; EB — Xavier McCoy 1-17, Lawson Hester 1-10.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

