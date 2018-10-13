Brisson, Bell rule Three Rivers tournament

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alyssa Bell (left) and Autumn Brisson, in front of the bracket they conquered, didn't lose a set in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament. The West Bladen doubles team is 17-1 this season, headed to the Eastern Regional in Reidsville on Friday. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alyssa Bell (left) and Autumn Brisson, in front of the bracket they conquered, didn't lose a set in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament. The West Bladen doubles team is 17-1 this season, headed to the Eastern Regional in Reidsville on Friday.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Best of friends, best in Three Rivers Conference tennis.

West Bladen juniors Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell answered any questions from their opponent Friday afternoon in the championship of the league tournament, rolling to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Scarlette Cartrette and Ireland Lewis. The South Columbus duo had called for line judges trailing 3-2 in the first set; the Lady Knights then won nine of 12 games to lead five Bladen County netters into Friday’s regionals.

“We made honest calls,” Brisson said.

Bell added, “We played harder after they called for line judges.”

They admitted the moment startled them, Bell saying she was moved to tears. But smiles and well-wishing family and friends enveloped the post-match scene, with a dose of satisfaction among them all.

“The scores show 6-3, 6-2, but the games were a lot closer,” Brisson said.

And they rolled doing as they have all year — encouraging each other.

“I say ‘you got it, you’re the best player I know,’” Bell said.

“We’re always lifting each other up,” Brisson said.

They’ll be joined at the Eastern Regional in Reidsville by teammate Savannah Lee and East Bladen seniors Ting Lin and Ashley Hardin. Lee was the singles runner-up by 6-3, 6-2 to South Columbus’ Elizabeth Koonce.

Lin and Hardin were fourth in doubles, falling 6-3, 6-2 to Brisson-Bell in the semifinals and 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2 to Stephanie Alejandro-Hermelinda Mendoza of Red Springs in the third-place match.

The top four in singles and doubles earned regional bids. South Columbus’ Vanessa Faulk defeated Whiteville’s Lindsey Dowless in the singles consolation.

The journey for Brisson and Bell is sweet, and mixed with overcoming adversity. They played doubles together as freshmen. Bell was out last year for back surgery, a procedure she says didn’t include a guarantee she would be able to return to high school tennis.

“I’m excited,” she said in reflection of their 17-1 doubles record and regional bid. She has also gone 16-0 at No. 3 singles, losing just one set and since then having won a staggering 164 of 179 games. The set she lost? To Lewis, in the second match of the season.

“I didn’t think we’d be able to make it this far,” Bell continued. “I’m very grateful.”

“It took a little while to get back used to each other,” Brisson said.

Once they did, the chemistry and communication came naturally.

“It’s what a lot of teams lack,” Brisson said. “We saw today, teams would go toward a ball and their rackets would hit.”

“That doesn’t happen with us,” Bell said.

“We’ve known each other for so long,” Brisson said. “We’re best friends. It’s easy for us to connect.”

They gave credit to the support courtside Friday, too. In addition to parents the players say have gone far and beyond to help their progress, their youth pastor Jason Lee of First Baptist Church in Dublin was again in attendance.

“This was the game I was most nervous about,” Brisson said. “Usually after the first few games, the nerves die down.”

“It was up and down,” Bell said.

Brisson-Bell began their day completing a 6-1, 6-2 quarterfinal win. While the Lady Knights took care of business with a straight-sets win in the semifinals, South Columbus’ Cartrette-Lewis was pushed to three sets over three hours.

Lee’s battle with Koonce was their third this season. Koonce won a split-set decision the first week of the season and Lee prevailed in straight sets the last week of the regular season.

“I wasn’t playing my game,” Lee said. “I was patting it and playing her game.”

Lee advanced to the final with a 6-3, 6-1 win over South Columbus’ Faulk.

She said her service game work with a former Methodist player has yielded dividends. She’ll take her game to the Fayetteville university next year. But first comes a trip to regionals, plus the Lady Knights’ advance as a 16-0 league champion into the dual team playoffs that begin Wednesday.

“You’re trying to win two to qualify for state,” Lee said. “I want to play good and get to state.”

In reaching the semifinals, Lin-Hardin handed West Bladen’s Mireya Sandoval and Alyssa Smith their only defeat of the season in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-4.

East Bladen’s other doubles entry, Anna Kate White and Lily Lin, fell 6-3, 6-4 to Red Springs’ Alejandro-Mendoza in the quarterfinals.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

