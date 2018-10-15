Tennis: West Bladen draws Greene Central in playoff opener

Billy Bryant Billy Bryant

CHAPEL HILL — West Bladen has drawn Greene Central in the first round of the state tennis playoffs.

The Lady Knights of head coach Billy Bryant sport a 16-0 record and ruled the Three Rivers Conference. The match is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday at West Bladen.

The Lady Rams are 13-3 and champions of the Eastern Carolina Conference.

Wednesday’s winner will advance to next week’s second round against either South Granville or Washington. West Bladen would host either team if victorious.

Bracket pairings are predetermined by league and wild cards. The higher seed hosts; if equal seeds meet, the better head-to-head record determines home court. If there is no head-to-head meeting, the higher overall winning percentage is the next criteria. If that, too, does not determine a home team, a draw is held.

At 16-0, West Bladen is one of four unbeatens in the Eastern half of the bracket. Jordan-Matthews is 16-0, Beddingfield is 12-0 and the N.C. School of Science & Math is 12-0. The Lady Knights would not meet Jordan-Matthews or Science & Math until the Eastern finals; Beddingfield is a potential Eastern semifinal matchup.

The state finals are at the Burlington Tennis Center at 9:30 a.m on Nov. 3. The best record in the Western half of the bracket is Salisbury’s 18-1.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

