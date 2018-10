ST. PAULS — Two first-half goals sent West Bladen to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of host St. Pauls on Monday.

The Knights got 12 shots, including four by sophomore Keni Verdugo-Gomez. Junior Angel Martinez made 10 saves.

West Bladen fell to 4-4 in the Three Rivers Converence and 4-8-2 overall. St. Pauls remained in the race near the top of the league, moving to 7-3 and 11-3 overall.