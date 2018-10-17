Soccer: East Bladen responds to upset, pops Vikings 10-1

CERRO GORDO — Not this time.

Or so seemed the message sent by seven first-half goals.

East Bladen gained a measure of revenge on West Columbus, pasting the Vikings 10-1 in Three Rivers Conference soccer Monday night. The Friday after play resumed following a two-week break for Hurricane Florence, West Columbus had upset host East Bladen on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.

East Bladen has rebounded to go back in front, alone, of the Three Rivers Conference at 9-1. The Eagles are 13-1-2 overall, having won five straight since the loss, including the last two by a combined 18-1.

Junior Jake Evans tallied four times and added an assist for the Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor. Senior Greyson Heustess and junior Jay McGill added two goals each. Senior Pierce Melvin and junior Gabe Barber had the other scores.

Heustess logged four assists, senior Keshaun Davis and Melvin two each, and McGill and sophomore Garrett Melvin had one each.

Sophomore Jacob Priest had five saves.

