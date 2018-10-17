Football: Knights drop third in a row

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen fell to East Columbus 42-14 in a rescheduled Three Rivers Conference football game Tuesday night.

The Gators led 13-6 at intermission and 28-6 heading into the final period. The Knights failed to cover three kickoffs, two of which came in the third period when they only got three snaps.

Junior quarterback Tyre Boykin, stymied without a touchdown responsibility for two consecutive games, ran 2 yards for one score and threw a conversion pass to Kerron Washington. The senior running back returned from an injury he suffered at Whiteville two Fridays earlier.

Junior Tra’Shawn Ballard had the Knights’ other score, an 8-yard touchdown run.

Boykin ran 12 times for 64 yards and completed four of seven passes for 34 yards. Washington had three catches for 30 yards, and senior Nelson Drake had a catch for 34 yards.

Second-year head coach Kris Williams said East Columbus recovered the opening kickoff and turned it into a touchdown. West Bladen had just 31 snaps in the game compared to 62 for the Vikings (3-4, 2-3 Three Rivers).

The Knights (1-6, 1-4 Three Rivers) will try to snap a three-game skid Friday when St. Pauls visits. The Bulldogs nearly upset league-leading East Bladen last week.