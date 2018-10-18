West Bladen completes sweep of East Bladen

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Gracyn Martin, Lorna Mendell, Lila McDuffie, Katie Evans, Cybil Campbell and Ruth Ward (left to right) celebrate the end of the first set at West Bladen. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Gracyn Martin, Lorna Mendell, Lila McDuffie, Katie Evans, Cybil Campbell and Ruth Ward (left to right) celebrate the end of the first set at West Bladen. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Callie Lewis (left) and Mikayla Meadows defend net for West Bladen against Kayleigh Raynor (nearside left) and Katie Evans. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Callie Lewis (left) and Mikayla Meadows defend net for West Bladen against Kayleigh Raynor (nearside left) and Katie Evans.

DUBLIN — Improvement by East Bladen and West Bladen since their last meeting was clear.

But the team fighting for a playoff berth still held the edge Tuesday. The host Lady Knights bounced back from a first set loss to prevail 25-27, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 in a Three Rivers Conference volleyball clash.

West Bladen climbed back to .500 in the league, at 8-8, and to 10-8 overall. East Bladen tumbled to 2-15 in the league and 3-17 overall with an eighth consecutive setback.

“It’s night and day,” West Bladen head coach Gaye Davis said of her eighth team’s growth. “They started strong, then went into a valley, and now they’re back up. They’re taking leadership.”

Specifically, that includes sophomore Shelby Pharr, junior Lexie Corrothers and senior Raegan Davis, the daughter of the coach.

“She’s a motivator,” Davis said of Pharr. “Lexie has stepped to the plate. Raegan is not vocal, but she leads with stats. We’re a team. They’ve meshed well.”

The opponent’s progress is not to be overlooked either.

“East Bladen has really improved since the last match,” Davis said.

Sara Ward, co-coach with Danielle Hatcher, said the Lady Eagles got through an injury bug early, endured the hurricane stoppage as did everyone else, and are battling against tougher teams.

“It’s just been a big rebuilding year for us,” Ward said. “We lost six players from last year, and this is their first time for a lot of them. We seem to get to five sets, but can’t push through, or we get to four sets.

“I’m happy with the effort. We’re gaining experience and playing together.”

She lamented the lack of depth. East Bladen is a dubious 5-for-5 in matches going to five sets since it won its season-opener in five over Hobbton.

As West Bladen tore through to a 16-11 lead in the opening set, another straight sets victory over its archrival looked very possible. Then East Bladen juniors Lorna Mendell and Gracyn Martin made an impact.

Mendell was pivotal for two points sending the Lady Eagles ahead 20-19, then finished off a point for 22-19 after junior Ruth Ward dug out a booming shot from Raegan Davis. Net work by Davis and junior Mikayla Meadows, and East Bladen junior Cybil Campbell moved the teams closer to the finish, where Martin’s touch and decision-making helped polish off the final three points in succession.

“I thought we played good,” Martin said. “There was a little bit of a disconnect in the second set. I hate that we lost.”

Corrothers said the Lady Knights failed to communicate early, and were a bit too hyped.

“I like the passion,” she said. “This is our first team, in my time, with two wins over them. This year has been the best because we talk more and we get along.”

The hosts had only one trouble spot sweeping the next three sets. They rolled ahead 16-7 in the second set but needed to break from an 18-18 deadlock in the third. West Bladen steadily grew its lead to 21-13 in the final set.

Senior Caroline Davis finished with 24 digs, Corrothers had 10 kills and Meadows seven, and Raegan Davis had 20 kills, 12 solo blocks, 12 assists and 11 service points with five aces. Sophomore Sidnee Walters added 10 service points and two aces.

East Bladen won the junior varsity match 25-9, 25-23. West Bladen was paced by six kills from Hannah Pait.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_prepvbeastwest2.jpg

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Gracyn Martin, Lorna Mendell, Lila McDuffie, Katie Evans, Cybil Campbell and Ruth Ward (left to right) celebrate the end of the first set at West Bladen.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_prepvbeastwest1.jpg

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Callie Lewis (left) and Mikayla Meadows defend net for West Bladen against Kayleigh Raynor (nearside left) and Katie Evans.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

