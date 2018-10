DUBLIN — West Bladen continued its surge in Three Rivers Conference soccer Wednesday evening, turning back visiting East Columbus 3-0.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage led 2-0 at intermission. West Bladen climbed to 5-4 in the Three Rivers, good for fourth place, and 5-8-2 overall.

East Columbus departed 1-10 in the league and 1-14 overall.