Playoffs: West Bladen unbeaten season ended by Greene Central

DUBLIN — Perfection crashed.

West Bladen’s unbeaten run through the tennis season was halted by a strong team from Greene Central, 5-1, in the opening round of the state playoffs Wednesday evening.

The Lady Knights won their first 16 matches, all in the Three Rivers Conference and usually by lopsided scores. Only once were they pushed to a 5-4 decision, and 10 times they powered to shutouts.

But the Lady Rams, queens of the Eastern Carolina Conference that is centered around the Kinston area, were as tough throughout the lineup as any Three Rivers squad. Only junior Alyssa Bell, in the third slot, could post a triumph for the hosts.

“I kind of just blocked it all out,” Bell said of four teammates leaving the court ahead of her, all in defeat. She said she wasn’t aware of their outcomes at the time.

“Most of the time, I just focus on myself.”

And that’s worked splendidly, too. She wrapped up a 17-0 mark by toppling Allana Head 6-2, 6-1. The scores were typical, with Bell having lost just one set all year and having won 29 straight since with a 176-18 edge in games.

Bell was 196-27 in games played for the season.

“Most of the time when I warm up, I’ll hit a few balls to get a feel for their weakness,” Bell said of her strategy. “One of her weaknesses was the lob, and I like to do that a lot. She was pretty good, as good or better than the South Columbus No. 3.”

When junior Alyssa Smith was handed her first defeat by Hinson Britt at No. 5 singles, the guests were already up 4-0 with Bell leading 4-1 in the second set and senior Savannah Lee clinging to a 5-4 lead in a lengthy first set with Madison Holloman.

Bell kept hopes alive, but Holloman rallied to win 7-5, 6-2.

“It’s been a good season,” Lee said. “Everything happens for a reason. It would have been nice for it to go on. They were a nice team to play.”

And Greene Central appeared to be the beneficiary of not being in such a packed league. Whereas Three Rivers teams have little chance to get outside league play in their 18-game conference schedule, the Eastern Carolina has only five of its seven members playing tennis.

Greene Central took advantage, getting tests from schools playing 3-A, 2-A and in the private independent ranks. Its losses were to 2-A unbeaten First Flight, and solid 3-A squads in Rocky Mount (14-1) and Wilson Fike (16-2).

“It’s been a great season, and they’ve exceeded my expectations in a lot of ways,” head coach Billy Bryant said. “If I can just get them to have more confidence in themselves, we’re going to be even better.”

With so many league matches, his team was at the mercy of the league’s strength. This year, that didn’t extend very deep.

“It probably would have helped,” he said of a few solid nonconference matchups. “We’ve got some that get the jitters. I’m going to try to squeeze in some next year.”

Smith had not lost a set all season before tumbling 6-3, 6-4 to Britt.

Junior Autumn Brisson was defeated 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 by McKensey Harper, senior Mireya Sandoval fell 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 to Logan Wilson and senior Haleigh Dunn was denied 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6 by Venancia Miller.

With the match decided, doubles were not contested.

The season continues for West Bladen in the state individual tournament this weekend. Play in the 2-A Mideast Regional is at Reidsville, with two wins earning players a bid to the state championships the following weekend.

The Lady Knights send the conference champion doubles team of Brisson and Bell along with Lee, the Three Rivers runner-up in singles.

“It depends on the draw,” Bryant said of his players’ chances. “At that level, you’ve got some really good players, just like this dual team here. Autumn and Alyssa have got a chance in doubles, and Savannah in singles if she gets to play her game and hit it.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

