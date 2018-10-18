Wooten: Lesson on responsibility

CHAPEL HILL — Young athletes, and a few adults too for that matter, can take a lesson from Michael Carter.

Those not awake late Saturday night might not recognize the name. He’s a running back for North Carolina’s football team. He ran for 168 yards against Virginia Tech, but that’s not the wonderful contribution to the game for which he’ll be remembered.

He fumbled at the 1-yard-line in the fourth quarter, his team about to take a two-score lead over the favored Hokies with only 6:13 to play.

The hit was a mighty blow from Tyree Rodgers, the ball popping loose high into the air toward the end zone. Jovonn Quillen grabbed it, began to run and made it back to the 2.

Carolina led 19-14 and its defense had not allowed points on 11 of 12 possessions. Virginia Tech filled in the nightmare, converting a fourth-and-9 at the Carolina 40 on the way to an 18-play, 98-yard touchdown drive ending with 19 seconds left.

Carter watched from the bench, mostly alone. Quarterback Nathan Elliott and others offered encouragement to him, but there would be hardly any time to make amends.

Virginia Tech escaped, 22-19.

Larry Fedora said Carter would hurt as much or more than anyone. Carter later followed his coach into the interview area; he answered questions and was the last player to leave.

Got to give it to a young man who takes responsibility.

He never broke down; rather, he spoke through the hurt, his eyes meeting those of the questioners, and he kept perspective. Yes, he said, 168 yards rushing was a good night but ultimately the team lost and that was all that mattered. Yes, he said, the fumble was a big reason.

“I wasn’t low enough,” Carter said. “Low man wins.”

Helpless would best describe a Carolina offense on the sideline watching Virginia Tech go those 98 yards to victory, knowing it had piled up 522 yards and reached the Hokies’ 26-yard-line or deeper nine times only to have one touchdown.

“It’s tough sitting there watching it happen,” Elliott said. “The defense played great all game. They shouldn’t have been put in that position.”

Carter answered those questions, too. The team has to change its mindset when it nears and gets in the red zone, he said.

“Nine times, and only one touchdown,” the Florida sophomore said. “I think my math is right — that’s nine times seven, is 63. I don’t think we lose if we score 63.”

No, not this night or many others.

The Tar Heels are mired in a struggle.

They’ve lost four of five and their coach might not be here next season. They began the year looking to rebound from a 3-9 train wreck in 2017 only to be saddled before the first kickoff with more scandalous activities — 13 players forced to sit out games because they sold team-issued Air Jordan 3s.

In getting over a hump and winning games, Fedora says they’re close, holding his fingers just apart.

“It takes one guy making one play in this ballgame, and it’s different. We come in here and we’re happy,” he said.

One of the two missed field goals, dropped and overthrown passes on scoring chances, a missed tackle on fourth down during the Hokies’ final drive — it could have been any of them. Even Carter’s fumble.

He took responsibility. His coach says he can’t work harder because his work ethic already is all that a player can give.

Michael Carter fumbled at the goal line late in a game his team would lose. But the lesson he then taught anyone looking will score better than any points coming on his next trip toward the end zone.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

