WHITEVILLE — Surging West Bladen was cooled off by host Whiteville 4-0 in Three Rivers Conference soccer Thursday night.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage had won four of their last five, moving to the top four of the league. The loss left them 5-5 in the Three Rivers, 5-9-2 overall.

Whiteville, a spot ahead in the standings, climbed to 7-3. The Wolfpack, jockeying with St. Pauls for second behind league-leading East Bladen, is 8-8-1 overall.