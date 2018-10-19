Volleyball: West Bladen wins, posts best regular season since 2013

Jordan Benson Jordan Benson

RED SPRINGS — As is said on the farm, the hay is in the barn.

Now they wait.

West Bladen wrapped up its Three Rivers Conference volleyball campaign Thursday night with a straights sets win at Red Springs. The Lady Knights prevailed 25-14, 25-23, 25-17.

At 10-8 in the league and 11-9 overall, West Bladen now awaits the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s unveiling of the 2-A playoffs bracket. Seeding of the 64 qualifiers is to be released on Monday, with first-round matches on Tuesday, the second round Thursday and the third round Oct. 27.

This was the final regular season match for West Bladen seniors Caroline Davis, Alana King, Callie Lewis, Indra Rodriguez and Raegan Davis. Ten kills and seven assists by Raegan Davis paced the Lady Knights. Caroline Davis added 15 digs, King had two digs and Lewis had a service point, ace and an assist.

Junior Mikayla Meadows had eight kills, junior Jordan Benson seven assists, junior Tatiana Hunt six digs, sophomore Shelby Pharr six kills and sophomore Sidnee Walters five digs and five service points with two aces.

”They have worked really hard and have improved so much,” eighth-year head coach Gaye Davis said in expressing pride for the work of the team. “There are things we need to work on in the offseason. But right now we are just waiting to hear about the playoffs.”

West Bladen enjoyed its best season since 2013, when it went 10-4 in the old Four County Conference and 12-9 overall. This year’s senior class enjoyed progression from three league wins their freshman season to six, eight and this year’s 10 and first time above .500 since 2013.

The 11 wins overall are also the most since 2013; the 2016 season ended 10-10, West Bladen’s only other flirtation with .500 since that 2013 campaign.

In the junior varsity match, West Bladen was turned back 25-23, 13-25, 15-8. Kylee Ward had seven service points with two aces, Hannah Pait had seven kills, Ashlyn Cox served five aces and had four assists, and Taylor West served four aces.

“The JV had a great season,” the head coach said. “We saw some improvement.”

Jordan Benson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Jordan-Benson-1.jpg Jordan Benson