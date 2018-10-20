East Bladen thumps East Columbus

Shy Pone Shy Pone

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen won the opening leg of three games in eight days Friday night, turning back East Columbus 49-0.

The victory kept the Eagles of seventh-year head coach Robby Priest level with South Columbus in the loss column of the Three Rivers Conference. East Bladen (5-0 Three Rivers, 6-1 overall) hosts Red Springs on Tuesday, and South Robeson next Friday. The Stallions are 6-0 in the conference, having played their Tuesday makeup game three nights earlier.

East Bladen and South Columbus meet on the season’s final Friday, a date rescheduled from Sept. 21 because of Hurricane Florence.

Before the game, East Bladen honored the memories of Mike Jessup and Kevin Conner. Jessup is a former player who lost his life in a workplace accident. Conner, a Bladenboro native, is the Highway Patrol trooper slain by a motorist he had stopped early Wednesday morning.

“We had a little bit better start this week than last week,” Priest said. “I thought everything went as good as it could. We jumped on them early, were able to get out of there with no injuries — about as good as it could be.”

Senior Shy Pone caught a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore Zach Meares 78 seconds apart. The first was for 11 yards with 1:31 to play in the first half, the second with 13 ticks left covering 5 yards.

Senior Jordan Payton’s fumble-causing hit and senior Tyvon Townsend’s recovery set up the second score.

Pone had four catches and Meares was 6-for-8 for 60 yards. Senior Eric Chancy carried seven times for 64 yards, including a 1-yard score, and junior Lawson Hester ran eight times for 61 yards and scores of 2 and 9 yards.

Senior Josh McKoy had an interception return touchdown. Junior Gabe Barber was true on seven point-after kicks.

”We got down to the red zone early, were able to work our passing game stuff down there, I was pleased with that,” Priest said. “I was pleased with the line, pleased with the defense. I think we had three turnovers — two kickoff fumble recoveries. So special teams and defense, I was pleased with those.”

Priest said the turnaround for Red Springs will be quick. The team had a workout Saturday morning, and gets a practice Monday.

”I like the way they play,” Priest said of the Red Devils. “They’re aggressive. They’ve got athletes at the right spots, the big guys up front. They’re very good to the ball defensively.

”Offensively, they’ve got athletes. We can’t let them get out in open space. We have to keep them in front of us.”

Red Springs operates from a 50 defensive front. Offensively, the Red Devils go from a power-I formation mostly with some 2-by-2 spread looks, Priest said.

Red Springs (2-3 Three Rivers, 4-3 overall) nearly upset Whiteville, falling 27-24, and lost Thursday to Fairmont, 26-19. The Red Devils’ other outing against the league’s upper echelon was a 32-28 loss to South Columbus the Friday before the hurricane.

