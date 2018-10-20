Friday prep football scores

The following are scores from Friday night high school football in North Carolina:

Albemarle 46, South Davidson 6

Alexander Central 28, Hickory St. Stephens 13

Andrews 34, Hayesville 14

Apex Middle Creek 44, Apex 0

Arden Christ School 21, Charlotte Providence Day 14

Ashe County 54, East Wilkes 26

Asheville 51, Victory Christian 18

Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 7

Asheville Reynolds 45, North Buncombe 14

Asheville Roberson 55, North Henderson 21

Asheville School 51, Victory Christian 18

Asheville School 51, Victory Christian Center 18

Ayden-Grifton 35, North Lenoir 10

Belmont Cramer 21, Gastonia Ashbrook 2

Belmont South Point 49, R-S Central 6

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Pungo Christian 0

Boonville Starmount 49, North Wilkes 35

Burlington Cummings 41, Bartlett Yancey 20, OT

Burlington Williams 24, Asheboro 21

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 55, Madison County 0

Canton Pisgah 52, Hendersonville 17

Cape Fear 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7

Carrboro 33, Graham 7

Cary 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 27

Catawba Bandys 36, West Lincoln 22

Central Cabarrus 32, Concord 7

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Berry Tech 6

Charlotte Catholic 49, Monroe Parkwood 14

Charlotte Christian 41, Charlotte Latin 7

Charlotte Country Day 45, Covenant Day School 14

Charlotte Harding 20, South Mecklenburg 13

Charlotte Independence 27, Charlotte Garinger 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 48, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Myers Park 51, East Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Northside Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 13

Charlotte Providence 34, Charlotte Olympic 13

Charlotte Vance 30, West Charlotte 7

Cherryville 40, Gastonia Highland Tech 18

Chesterfield, S.C. 55, Carolina Pride 26

Clayton Cleveland 35, Clayton 21

Clinton 58, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Concord Cannon 21, Concord First Assembly 18

Concord Cox Mill 15, Concord Robinson 0

Cornelius Hough 42, North Mecklenburg 27

Croatan 52, Lejeune 12

Davidson Community School 28, Monroe Union Academy 21

Durham Jordan 29, Cary Panther Creek 28

East Bladen 49, East Columbus 0

East Carteret 48, Pender County 6

East Duplin 55, Newton Grove Midway 12

East Forsyth 48, Pfafftown Reagan 19

East Rowan 24, South Iredell 7

East Rutherford 53, Forest City Chase 13

East Surry 48, North Stokes 0

East Wake 30, West Johnston 20

Eastern Alamance 44, Eden Morehead 0

Eastern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 18

Edenton Holmes 56, Gates County 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Bertie County 14

Elkin 14, West Wilkes 6

Faith Christian 42, Kinston Parrott Academy 19

Fayetteville Britt 23, Hoke County 13

Fayetteville Sanford 49, Hope Mills South View 41

Fayetteville Seventy-First 42, Pembroke Swett 16

Fayetteville Westover 46, Spring Lake Overhills 41

Franklin 43, East Henderson 14

Franklinton 62, Northern Nash 20

Garner 35, Fuquay-Varina 6

Gastonia Huss 49, Gastonia Forestview 10

Goldsboro Rosewood 34, Rose Hill Union 0

Granville Central 16, Vance County 12

Gray’s Creek 21, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Greene Central 42, South Lenoir 18

Greensboro Page 46, High Point Central 0

Greensboro Smith 20, North Forsyth 6

Greenville Conley 48, Greenville Rose 21

Harrells Christian 35, Raleigh Wake Christian 21

Havelock 56, Jacksonville Northside 14

Hertford County 21, Currituck County 14

Hickory 55, South Caldwell 54

High Point Christian Academy 49, Franklin Christian, S.C. 0

Holly Springs 24, Friendship 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 40, Mint Hill Rocky River 19

Jacksonville 65, Swansboro 0

Jamestown Ragsdale 41, Northwest Guilford 34

Kernersville Glenn 27, Davie County 25

Kernersville McGuinness 34, South Stokes 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Pasquotank County 12

Kings Mountain 63, Lawndale Burns 21

Kinston 14, West Craven 6

Lee County 55, Cameron Union Pines 6

Lenoir Hibriten 63, East Burke 6

Lexington 48, South Rowan 26

Lincolnton 27, Lake Norman Charter 0

Louisburg 22, Oxford Webb 12

Maiden 13, East Lincoln 10

Manteo 49, Perquimans 18

Matthews Butler 47, Hickory Ridge 14

Matthews Weddington 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7

Mitchell County 62, Polk County 13

Monroe 40, Monroe Piedmont 35

Monroe Sun Valley 55, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28

Mooresboro Jefferson 52, Bessemer City 20

Mooresville 38, Lake Norman 7

Mooresville 38, Lake Norman 7

Morganton Freedom 54, West Caldwell 0

Morrisville Green Hope 13, Durham Riverside 12

Mount Airy 61, Winston-Salem Prep 0

Mount Pleasant 54, Marshville Forest Hills 14

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 47, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Murphy 49, Swain County 7

Newton Foard 54, Valdese Draughn 7

North Davidson 67, Central Davidson 0

North Edgecombe 56, Northwest Halifax 0

North Lincoln 47, Newton-Conover 19

North Pitt 26, North Johnston 25

North Stanly 43, North Rowan 8

North Surry 24, East Bend Forbush 0

North Wake Christian 44, Grace Christian-Raleigh 6

North Wake Christian 44, North Raleigh Christian 6

Northampton County 70, Gaston KIPP Pride 22

Northern Durham 20, Durham Hillside 14

Northern Guilford 28, Rockingham County 0

Northwest Cabarrus 58, Kannapolis Brown 27

Orange 24, Pittsboro Northwood 7

Pamlico County 30, Robersonville South Creek 27

Person 35, Mayodan McMichael 0

Pikeville Aycock 53, Southern Wayne 6

Princeton 38, North Duplin 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Raleigh Broughton 10

Raleigh Leesville Road 50, Southeast Raleigh 0

Raleigh Millbrook 34, Raleigh Sanderson 7

Raleigh St. David’s 52, Southampton Academy, Va. 8

Raleigh Wakefield 37, Wendell Corinth Holders 9

Randleman 56, Trinity 0

Richmond County 49, Lumberton 7

Riverside Martin 33, Chocowinity Southside 8

Robbinsville 41, Cherokee 19

Rocky Mount 42, Wilson Fike 21

Rocky Mount Academy 63, Cary Christian 0

Rocky Point Trask 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Salemburg Lakewood 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 17

Salisbury 35, East Davidson 23

Shelby 49, East Gaston 7

Shelby Crest 49, North Gaston 0

South Central Pitt 52, New Bern 8

South Columbus 55, South Robeson 0

South Granville 28, Bunn 17

South Johnston 58, Smithfield-Selma 10

South Stanly 49, Chatham Central 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Farmville Central 13

Southeast Guilford 38, Southern Guilford 7

Southern Lee 22, Erwin Triton 7

Southern Nash 63, Wilson Hunt 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest 34, Scotland 12

Southside Christian 63, Warren County 23

Southwest Onslow 28, Richlands 0

St. Pauls 62, West Bladen 20

Statesville 49, China Grove Carson 7

Swannanoa Owen 48, Avery County 0

Swannanoa Owen 48, Avery County 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 28, Brevard 14

Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0

Thomasville 22, West Davidson 7

Thomasville Ledford 21, Oak Grove 0

Trinity Christian def. Fayetteville Christian, forfeit

Trinity Wheatmore 39, Eastern Randolph 0

Village Christian 60, Raleigh Ravenscroft 24

Wake Forest 24, Rolesville 7

Wake Forest Heritage 31, Knightdale 21

Walkertown 49, Winston-Salem Atkins 19

Wallace-Rose Hill 60, Goldsboro 34

Washington County 34, Camden County 7

Watauga County 50, McDowell County 7

Waynesville Tuscola 28, West Henderson 27

Weldon 20, Southeast Halifax 18

West Carteret 41, Jacksonville White Oak 0

West Forsyth 29, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13

West Iredell 30, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

West Montgomery 35, North Moore 14

West Rowan 49, North Iredell 7

West Stanly 52, East Montgomery 7

West Stokes 61, Surry Central 6

Western Alamance 31, Northeast Guilford 13

Western Harnett 37, Harnett Central 14

Whiteville 59, West Columbus 0

Wilkes Central 23, Alleghany County 9

Wilkes Central 23, Alleghany County 9

Wilmington Laney 28, South Brunswick 15

Wilson Beddingfield 25, Nash Central 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 22, Southwest Guilford 13

Winston-Salem Parkland 21, Greensboro Dudley 7