Friday prep football scores

The following are scores from Friday night high school football in North Carolina:
Albemarle 46, South Davidson 6
Alexander Central 28, Hickory St. Stephens 13
Andrews 34, Hayesville 14
Apex Middle Creek 44, Apex 0
Arden Christ School 21, Charlotte Providence Day 14
Ashe County 54, East Wilkes 26
Asheville 51, Victory Christian 18
Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 7
Asheville Reynolds 45, North Buncombe 14
Asheville Roberson 55, North Henderson 21
Asheville School 51, Victory Christian 18
Ayden-Grifton 35, North Lenoir 10
Belmont Cramer 21, Gastonia Ashbrook 2
Belmont South Point 49, R-S Central 6
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Pungo Christian 0
Boonville Starmount 49, North Wilkes 35
Burlington Cummings 41, Bartlett Yancey 20, OT
Burlington Williams 24, Asheboro 21
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 55, Madison County 0
Canton Pisgah 52, Hendersonville 17
Cape Fear 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Carrboro 33, Graham 7
Cary 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 27
Catawba Bandys 36, West Lincoln 22
Central Cabarrus 32, Concord 7
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Charlotte Catholic 49, Monroe Parkwood 14
Charlotte Christian 41, Charlotte Latin 7
Charlotte Country Day 45, Covenant Day School 14
Charlotte Harding 20, South Mecklenburg 13
Charlotte Independence 27, Charlotte Garinger 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 48, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Myers Park 51, East Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Northside Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 13
Charlotte Providence 34, Charlotte Olympic 13
Charlotte Vance 30, West Charlotte 7
Cherryville 40, Gastonia Highland Tech 18
Chesterfield, S.C. 55, Carolina Pride 26
Clayton Cleveland 35, Clayton 21
Clinton 58, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Concord Cannon 21, Concord First Assembly 18
Concord Cox Mill 15, Concord Robinson 0
Cornelius Hough 42, North Mecklenburg 27
Croatan 52, Lejeune 12
Davidson Community School 28, Monroe Union Academy 21
Durham Jordan 29, Cary Panther Creek 28
East Bladen 49, East Columbus 0
East Carteret 48, Pender County 6
East Duplin 55, Newton Grove Midway 12
East Forsyth 48, Pfafftown Reagan 19
East Rowan 24, South Iredell 7
East Rutherford 53, Forest City Chase 13
East Surry 48, North Stokes 0
East Wake 30, West Johnston 20
Eastern Alamance 44, Eden Morehead 0
Eastern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 18
Edenton Holmes 56, Gates County 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Bertie County 14
Elkin 14, West Wilkes 6
Faith Christian 42, Kinston Parrott Academy 19
Fayetteville Britt 23, Hoke County 13
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Hope Mills South View 41
Fayetteville Seventy-First 42, Pembroke Swett 16
Fayetteville Westover 46, Spring Lake Overhills 41
Franklin 43, East Henderson 14
Franklinton 62, Northern Nash 20
Garner 35, Fuquay-Varina 6
Gastonia Huss 49, Gastonia Forestview 10
Goldsboro Rosewood 34, Rose Hill Union 0
Granville Central 16, Vance County 12
Gray’s Creek 21, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Greene Central 42, South Lenoir 18
Greensboro Page 46, High Point Central 0
Greensboro Smith 20, North Forsyth 6
Greenville Conley 48, Greenville Rose 21
Harrells Christian 35, Raleigh Wake Christian 21
Havelock 56, Jacksonville Northside 14
Hertford County 21, Currituck County 14
Hickory 55, South Caldwell 54
High Point Christian Academy 49, Franklin Christian, S.C. 0
Holly Springs 24, Friendship 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 40, Mint Hill Rocky River 19
Jacksonville 65, Swansboro 0
Jamestown Ragsdale 41, Northwest Guilford 34
Kernersville Glenn 27, Davie County 25
Kernersville McGuinness 34, South Stokes 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Pasquotank County 12
Kings Mountain 63, Lawndale Burns 21
Kinston 14, West Craven 6
Lee County 55, Cameron Union Pines 6
Lenoir Hibriten 63, East Burke 6
Lexington 48, South Rowan 26
Lincolnton 27, Lake Norman Charter 0
Louisburg 22, Oxford Webb 12
Maiden 13, East Lincoln 10
Manteo 49, Perquimans 18
Matthews Butler 47, Hickory Ridge 14
Matthews Weddington 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Mitchell County 62, Polk County 13
Monroe 40, Monroe Piedmont 35
Monroe Sun Valley 55, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28
Mooresboro Jefferson 52, Bessemer City 20
Mooresville 38, Lake Norman 7
Morganton Freedom 54, West Caldwell 0
Morrisville Green Hope 13, Durham Riverside 12
Mount Airy 61, Winston-Salem Prep 0
Mount Pleasant 54, Marshville Forest Hills 14
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 47, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Murphy 49, Swain County 7
Newton Foard 54, Valdese Draughn 7
North Davidson 67, Central Davidson 0
North Edgecombe 56, Northwest Halifax 0
North Lincoln 47, Newton-Conover 19
North Pitt 26, North Johnston 25
North Stanly 43, North Rowan 8
North Surry 24, East Bend Forbush 0
North Wake Christian 44, Grace Christian-Raleigh 6
North Wake Christian 44, North Raleigh Christian 6
Northampton County 70, Gaston KIPP Pride 22
Northern Durham 20, Durham Hillside 14
Northern Guilford 28, Rockingham County 0
Northwest Cabarrus 58, Kannapolis Brown 27
Orange 24, Pittsboro Northwood 7
Pamlico County 30, Robersonville South Creek 27
Person 35, Mayodan McMichael 0
Pikeville Aycock 53, Southern Wayne 6
Princeton 38, North Duplin 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Raleigh Broughton 10
Raleigh Leesville Road 50, Southeast Raleigh 0
Raleigh Millbrook 34, Raleigh Sanderson 7
Raleigh St. David’s 52, Southampton Academy, Va. 8
Raleigh Wakefield 37, Wendell Corinth Holders 9
Randleman 56, Trinity 0
Richmond County 49, Lumberton 7
Riverside Martin 33, Chocowinity Southside 8
Robbinsville 41, Cherokee 19
Rocky Mount 42, Wilson Fike 21
Rocky Mount Academy 63, Cary Christian 0
Rocky Point Trask 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
Salemburg Lakewood 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 17
Salisbury 35, East Davidson 23
Shelby 49, East Gaston 7
Shelby Crest 49, North Gaston 0
South Central Pitt 52, New Bern 8
South Columbus 55, South Robeson 0
South Granville 28, Bunn 17
South Johnston 58, Smithfield-Selma 10
South Stanly 49, Chatham Central 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Farmville Central 13
Southeast Guilford 38, Southern Guilford 7
Southern Lee 22, Erwin Triton 7
Southern Nash 63, Wilson Hunt 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest 34, Scotland 12
Southside Christian 63, Warren County 23
Southwest Onslow 28, Richlands 0
St. Pauls 62, West Bladen 20
Statesville 49, China Grove Carson 7
Swannanoa Owen 48, Avery County 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 28, Brevard 14
Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0
Thomasville 22, West Davidson 7
Thomasville Ledford 21, Oak Grove 0
Trinity Christian def. Fayetteville Christian, forfeit
Trinity Wheatmore 39, Eastern Randolph 0
Village Christian 60, Raleigh Ravenscroft 24
Wake Forest 24, Rolesville 7
Wake Forest Heritage 31, Knightdale 21
Walkertown 49, Winston-Salem Atkins 19
Wallace-Rose Hill 60, Goldsboro 34
Washington County 34, Camden County 7
Watauga County 50, McDowell County 7
Waynesville Tuscola 28, West Henderson 27
Weldon 20, Southeast Halifax 18
West Carteret 41, Jacksonville White Oak 0
West Forsyth 29, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13
West Iredell 30, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
West Montgomery 35, North Moore 14
West Rowan 49, North Iredell 7
West Stanly 52, East Montgomery 7
West Stokes 61, Surry Central 6
Western Alamance 31, Northeast Guilford 13
Western Harnett 37, Harnett Central 14
Whiteville 59, West Columbus 0
Wilkes Central 23, Alleghany County 9
Wilmington Laney 28, South Brunswick 15
Wilson Beddingfield 25, Nash Central 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 22, Southwest Guilford 13
Winston-Salem Parkland 21, Greensboro Dudley 7