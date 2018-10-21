West Bladen’s Lee earns trip to state championship weekend

Ting Lin Ting Lin Ashley Hardin Ashley Hardin Autumn Brisson Autumn Brisson Alyssa Bell Alyssa Bell

REIDSVILLE — West Bladen senior Savannah Lee punched a ticket to the state championship weekend, setting a new school benchmark in the process.

Lee won two matches Friday at the 2-A Mideast Regional singles tournament. A year ago, she advanced from the regional to the state tournament in doubles. Her two trips are the most by a Lady Knight.

Lee won her opening round match 6-2, 6-0 over Lacey Blackley of South Granville, then picked up a 6-3, 6-3 win over second-seeded Nithya Sampath of the N.C. School of Science and Math.

Lee is 20-3 on the season.

Saturday morning rain forced the semifinals and finals to be postponed to Monday at 2 p.m. The state championship is set to begin in Cary on Friday.

“Savannah played pretty well,” said head coach Billy Bryant. “She played a girl, she over-hit, and nothing was falling. She helped Savannah quite a bit.

The second girl she played, she played well. That girl had played a three-hour match, and she was fatigued. Savannah took advantage of that, moved her around pretty good. She outlasted her and beat her pretty well.”

West Bladen’s other regional entry was the Three Rivers Conference champion doubles team of juniors Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell. They were seeded second and faced the top doubles team from Jordan-Matthews in their opener, falling 6-3, 6-0 to Jocelyn Mitchell and Avery Headen.

“Our girls, they were a little nervous, and they came out and won the first two games,” Bryant said. “But they didn’t play as well as I hoped they would. The team they played was really good. They got beat by a better team. I told them, you have to tip your hats to them because they played really well.

“I’m looking for good things from them next year. They’ll put in the time this offseason to get better.”

Brisson-Bell finished 17-2 for the season.

East Bladen seniors Ting Lin and Ashley Hardin rounded out the county’s representation. They fell to a doubles team from Bartlett-Yancey 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.

“We were in every game,” said East Bladen 10th-year head coach Megan Kirby. “The majority of the games, we were at deuce. We couldn’t get over the hump. I thought we played well. It was a great experience. I’m sad they were seniors, but it’s OK.”

Lin-Hardin finished 15-5 for the season.

East Bladen’s 10-5 season, all in league games and good for fourth place in the Three Rivers, was the first time the program crossed .500 in a number of years, Kirby said.

“We had a great season,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls. We had fun, and they all improved.”

