Volleyball: No state playoffs for West Bladen

CHAPEL HILL — Teams and pairings were announced for the state volleyball playoffs Monday, bringing an end to the season for West Bladen.

The Lady Knights of eighth-year head coach Gaye Davis harbored hopes of making the field as a wild card entry. The 64-team bracket included South Columbus and Whiteville from the Three Rivers Conference, but no others.

League champion South Columbus (21-1) earned the East’s seventh seed and hosts South Lenoir. Whiteville (17-2) earned the 14th seed and hosts Clinton.

West Bladen, which tied for fourth and was 11-9 overall, joined third place East Columbus (13-5), Fairmont (10-9) and South Robeson (10-8) as wild card longshots.

The last team into the East side of the bracket — as the 32nd seed — was Elizabeth City Northeastern, which finished 7-9 overall and in third place at 6-4 in the Northeastern Conference behind 16-6 Currituck County and 14-6 First Flight. The last team into the West side of the bracket — as the 32nd seed — was Draughn, which finished 8-14 overall and tied for fifth in the seven-team Northwestern Footballs Conference behind 21-1 Foard, 14-12 West Iredell, 15-8 East Burke and 11-12 Bunker Hill.