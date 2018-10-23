Cross country: Two finish top five in Three Rivers

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen freshman Haley George finished third in the girls race and East Bladen sophomore A.J. Smith fourth in the boys race at the Three Rivers Conference cross country championships.

Whiteville hosted both races at the Whiteville Country Club last week. The top 10 in each race earned all-conference honors. The 2-A Mideast Regional is Saturday.

George was clocked in 27 minutes, 39 seconds. Red Springs’ Keira Bryant won in 26:06, with Whiteville’s Fatima Reyes second in 26:43. The Wolfpack captured five of the first seven places and won the team title for the sixth straight year with Red Springs runner-up; they were the only schools with enough runners for team scores.

East Bladen junior Erica McKoy was 13th and the Lady Eagles’ Vena Metz was 18th.

Smith’s 21:40 was behind winner Triston Lupo of St. Pauls (19:27) and Whiteville’s Jalen McMillian (20:16) and Brandon Nguyen (20:29).

Whiteville won the team championship with 45 points, followed by St. Pauls (50), East Bladen (83), Red Springs (86), Fairmont (108) and South Robeson (132). It was the Wolfpack’s first league title in the eight-year history of its program.

East Bladen senior Todd Aaron was 14th, junior Efren Vargas 16th, sophomore Damondta Smith 21st and sophomore Antonio Ferguson 28th.