Wooten: Tobacco Road’s hopes dashed

DURHAM — So that’s it.

In about a roughly two-hour window with the close of Duke’s loss to Virginia and N.C. State’s opening at Clemson, all of Tobacco Road figured out we wouldn’t have a team in the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 1.

Again.

Maybe next year.

For all the hype of the Wolfpack’s trip to Death Valley, it was over shortly after it started. Playing against a defensive front that will soon get paid to play on Sundays is a tough task for any team. Even an unbeaten one as good as State.

For all the hype of the Wolfpack’s latest recruiting success, that Tigers’ defensive front had another reminder about just how things stand in the league. Dexter Lawrence, the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder from Wake County, considered State back in fall of 2015, along with Alabama, Florida and Ohio State.

The Wolfpack was already scoring with recruits in state then, a fact obvious now in part by the records and rosters in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. They’ve continued to score. But not like the Tigers.

Not in recruiting, and not on Saturday in Death Valley.

Clemson really has nothing but itself in the way of sealing the Atlantic Division. The consolation prize for State is a game that day with East Carolina. And that’s not all bad, for the fans anyway.

Duke, meanwhile, was unable to find traction against Virginia in Wallace Wade Stadium from the kickoff just after lunch until about an hour or so before State took the field.

The Blue Devils, despite a home loss to Virginia Tech two weeks earlier, were still very much in the running to ease their way into the Coastal crown and a spot in Charlotte. There wasn’t room for a slip-up, much less a second one at home.

Virginia, vastly improved under Bronco Mendenhall, struck early and then hung on late. When Duke flashed a razzle-dazzle to pull within 20-14 in the fourth quarter, its defense followed with a quick series to set up Daniel Jones & Co. for a stirring late-game charge to victory.

The Cavaliers would have none of it, dialing up the defensive pressure in the backfield.

“We expected their best and they brought their best,” said Duke lineman Zach Harmon.

And the Wahoos punched in one more touchdown for good measure.

So that’s it.

Clemson is unbeaten in the Atlantic, with four teams that have already spread 10 ACC losses among themselves left on the schedule — plus the annual beatdown of South Carolina. Duke has two Coastal losses, behind 3-0 Virginia Tech and one-loss Virginia, Miami and Pittsburgh.

We knew before Saturday that Wake Forest and Carolina were longshots. Now each of them has three losses.

The countdown to Charlotte is on, with all eyes on Clemson not to stumble — there were those Syracuse and Pitt games the last two years, mind you — and the Coastal to be called chaos and inferior and all kinds of other not so nice names when compared to the mighty Tigers.

It’ll be the eighth time in the last nine years the football trophy has been presented in Bank of America Stadium, only two of which have included a Tobacco Road squad.

Maybe next year.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_alanwooten-4.jpg

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.