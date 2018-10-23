Tennis: Lee tumbles twice at 2-A Mideast Regional

Savannah Lee Savannah Lee

REIDSVILLE — Savannah Lee’s return to the postponed 2-A Mideast Regional tennis semifinals didn’t go well Monday.

The West Bladen senior fell to Durham School of the Arts’ Aiden Rooney 7-5, 6-1. In a consolation match to help determine seedings at this weekend’s state championship event, she fell to Bartlett-Yancey’s Kayleb Stevens 6-1, 6-2.

“The ball just didn’t quite bounce her way,” said West Bladen head coach Billy Bryant. “She had an opportunity to beat both opponents. Her serves failed her some. It wasn’t her day.

“We tried different things, and she just didn’t have an answer for what the other girls were doing to her.”

In the semifinals, Rooney’s plan was to use short balls to lure Lee to the net. Bryant said Rooney was good at the angles the tactic yielded.

“She’d draw you to the net and then hit a passing shot, or hit one right at you,” Bryant said. “She was effective.

“The second girl was get it back, use your pace and let you make your mistakes.”

Still, the Lady Knight standout is among the final 16 in the state. And she’s the first from her school to reach the state championship weekend twice, having been last year in doubles.

Lee opens play Friday morning at 9 against Zoe Huffman from Maiden. With a win, she would face the winner between First Flight’s Gray Tillett and Atkins’ Yinka Mason.

Two rounds are set for Friday at the Cary Tennis Center, with the semifinals and final on Saturday.

Savannah Lee https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Savannah-Lee-2.jpg Savannah Lee