DUBLIN — West Bladen’s football game Friday night at South Columbus has been rescheduled.

The teams will now play Thursday night in Tabor City, moving up a day due to the forecast of rain.

The Three Rivers Conference has had games each of the past two Tuesday nights, makeup affairs that were necessary because of Hurricane Florence in September. West Bladen and South Columbus each played their Tuesday games a week ago, enabling the move up this week.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.