East Bladen wins 7th straight, 21-20

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen met the surprise of Red Springs twice trying runs on the perimeter with a pair of game-changing stops.

The Eagles escaped with a 21-20 triumph Tuesday night in front of a few fans in Lenon Fisher Stadium on the strength of seniors Jordan Payton and Josh McKoy defensively, and a gutsy quarterback bootleg call that sent sophomore Zach Meares to the end zone from 12 yards out with 17.9 seconds to play.

Junior Gabe Barber’s third extra point was true, setting off a sideline celebration and a collective exhale from the Three Rivers Conference co-leaders sporting a seven-game winning streak.

“Big-time players make big-time plays,” seventh-year head coach Robby Priest said of Meares, whose rough night of incomplete passes faded in the afterglow of the team climbing to 6-0 in the league and 7-1 overall. “He stepped up in a big-time situation. To be a sophomore, he didn’t get rattled. He always has that poker face.”

Red Devils’ head coach Lawrence Ches wasn’t a bad poker player either. His squad was mostly no-bluff and blunt in attack, hitting East Bladen’s middle from start to finish with a hefty offensive line and backs who don’t step lightly. Three times Red Springs moved a dozen or more plays to touchdowns, impressive drives of 73, 76 and 77 yards to scoring runs of 16, 1 and 1 yards by junior quarterback Denym McKeithan.

The last with 10 seconds to play in the third quarter regained the lead at 20-14. East Bladen’s encroachment penalty before the extra point moved the ball inside the 2 and brought the teams back from the sideline for a retry; the official first said it was a deadball foul and counted the kick, then corrected by removing the point for a retry.

Ches gambled for two points. Payton and the Eagles cashed in.

Rather than McKeithan wedging in behind the interior of 270-plus-pounders Dixon McLean and Jaylen Jacobs as they had on two of his touchdown runs, the quick pitch left to senior Coty Locklear was read perfectly by Payton. The 6-foot, 220-pounder stepped between tight end Corey Newton and tackle Alex Cooper to tackle Locklear for a loss.

“It was a goal line call, and we were watching the quarterback sneak,” Payton said. “When I saw how they lined up, we had saw quick pitch on film all week.”

The payoff didn’t come the next possession, when East Bladen was forced to punt as Meares’ passing night went to 0-for-8 on a third-and-20. Red Springs had 7:37 to exhaust unless it added more points.

Neither happened.

On second-and-7 from the East Bladen 30 and with runs between the tackles of 10, 11, 14 and 11 yards on the drive already, the Red Devils tried to toss sweep left. When McKeithan’s pitch went to the turf, so did McKoy.

“He missed it and I tried to dive down and covered up,” McKoy said.

Asked separately about the plays by Payton and McKoy, Priest had the same words.

“That was huge,” he said.

Of Payton, he added, “He stepped up when he had to.”

And of McKoy, he said, “We couldn’t stop them. That was the only way we could get the ball back.”

Still, the Eagles had to cover 57 yards with only 4:42 to play.

Senior Eric Chancy grinded for 7 yards on a third-and-6 to get into Red Devils’ territory. Meares finally got a completion on fourth-and-8, to junior Lawson Hester behind the line of scrimmage. Hester’s final twist and lunge landed him on the 36-yard-line – matching the chains.

Still 2:11 left.

Chancy, on third-and-2 at the 18, got exactly 2 with a minute to play. He only managed 1 the next play, and Priest called two plays in a timeout with 46.5 seconds showing facing second-and-9 at the 15.

Hester got 3 yards and the Eagles quickly lined up, then flowed everybody left except Meares. He faked a handoff and spun right, winning the race with a defender lunging at his last steps, the pylon and football squirting forward as he hit the ground with the winning touchdown.

“This team was good,” Payton said. “We started flat. We underestimated them. They played with heart.”

The same could be said for the bruised Eagles’ defensive front of Payton, senior Tyvon Townsend and juniors Zac Hester and Jordan Stanley. Senior Dayveon Washington and junior Kasey Price logged tackle after tackle on the second level as Tony Locklear ran 16 times for 99 yards, Coty Locklear 12 times for 64 yards and McKeithan seven times for 48 yards.

Lawson Hester had 130 yards on 19 totes and Chancy was rugged on 28 carries for 99 yards behind the interior of senior Tyreese McElveen, sophomore Josh Hayes, senior Davis Alsup, Stanley and junior Rashard Willis. Hester and Chancy each scored touchdowns. The Eagles were 5-for-6 on fourth down conversions.

While East Bladen won its third league game by a combined five points, Red Springs was left with a third loss against the league’s top three teams by a combined six points. It was the Eagles second game in five nights, with another three nights away against South Robeson coming up.

“It ain’t that bad,” McKoy said of playing on a Tuesday. “We had to put our mind to it.”

That they did, with a poker-faced quarterback and his team’s defense taking advantage of two gambles outside the box.

