Soccer: East Bladen clinches top seed from Three Rivers

RED SPRINGS — League-leading East Bladen clinched the top seed from the Three Rivers Conference and no worse than a share for the league title Monday night, thumping host Red Springs 6-0.

The Eagles are 11-1 in the league, 15-1-2 overall, entering Wednesday’s rivalry game at West Bladen; only a date at Whiteville on Tuesday remains after that. Second-place St. Pauls is two games back in the loss column and has been beaten twice by East Bladen this season.

Senior Greyson Heustess, for the second time this season, powered in four goals to lead the Eagles. He also had an assist. Junior Jake Evans had the other two goals. Other assists were by senior Pierce Melvin three times, two from sophomore Garrett Melvin, and once from juinor Jay McGill.

Sophomore Jacob Priest, two saves, and senior Spencer Scott, one save, combined in goal for the shutout.

Greyson Heustess https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_greyson-heustess-1.jpg Greyson Heustess