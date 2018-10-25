Rivalry: East shuts out West

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Garrett Melvin moves ahead of West Bladen's Alex Perez on Wednesday night in East Bladen's 3-0 victory in Three Rivers Conference soccer. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Garrett Melvin moves ahead of West Bladen's Alex Perez on Wednesday night in East Bladen's 3-0 victory in Three Rivers Conference soccer.

DUBLIN — Less than 24 hours earlier, junior Gabe Barber kicked the winning extra point with 17.9 seconds left in a football victory.

Wednesday night in the first five minutes of a soccer battle with rival West Bladen, he whistled in a shot from beyond the 18-box, triggering East Bladen’s 3-0 victory. The win sealed the outright regular season championship of the Three Rivers Conference for the Eagles, who climbed to 16-1-2 overall and 12-1 in the league.

East Bladen visits Whiteville next week to close the regular season. West Bladen, winner of five of its last seven entering the match, departed 6-6 in the league and 6-10-2 overall.

“We started slow,” Barber said. “We got three goals and then grinded it out the rest of the way. That’s all it takes sometimes.”

A scoreless second half, however, was not without opportunities. The Eagles spent most of the half a short distance from West Bladen junior keeper Angel Martinez, getting 17 definitive scoring chances. Shots sailed above the goal six times, hit the post on another, and were saved by Martinez four times.

“They play as a team,” Martinez said. “They communicate.”

Barber’s first goal in the fifth minute was assisted by junior Jake Evans. His second was unassisted in the 38th, finishing a scoring chance initiated by senior Bryan Monroe. In between, Evans was credited with a score in the 25th minute when his free kick found the net off the head of Knights junior Eric Sandoval.

“I heard people say it was the first time in 10 years when we beat Whiteville on Monday,” West Bladen head coach Phil Turnage said. “I had hoped we’d build off the momentum. I’m disappointed in our play, but we have the best goalkeeper in the conference and he demonstrated why tonight.”

Particularly in the second half. Martinez was challenged and needed all the help he could get from junior defenders Sandoval, Joey Ferretiz, Jonathan Dominguez and Brandon Labra, and seniors Marcos Rojas and Edgar Garcia.

“We kept getting better looks than we did the first half,” Barber said. “But we were unlucky. A win is a win.”

Seniors Greyson Heustess, Pierce Melvin and Monroe, juniors Evans, Barber, Jay McGill and Milton Estrada, and sophomore Garrett Melvin applied most of the pressure to the Knights. West Bladen’s few scoring chances were sparked by Dominguez and Garcia.

East Bladen senior Spencer Scott had the complete-game shutout in goal, making eight saves and getting stellar work in front of him from seniors Keshaun Davis and Ezequiel Arteaga, and freshman Ishmael Arteaga.

Since an upset of major proportions to West Columbus at home Sept. 28, the Eagles have been quite dominant. They’ve won the league title, eight straight and outscored opponents 39-2. In the games they allowed a goal, they beat St. Pauls 5-1 and West Columbus 10-1.

“We’ve bounced back, for sure,” Barber said. “We’ve had ups and downs, but we haven’t gone down significantly like that.”

Head coach Jay Raynor agrees.

“That’s what you’ve got to realize,” he said of working toward the end of the regular season and preparing for the playoffs. “You play to be on the up side. I thought over the last two weeks, we’ve done that.

“What’s difficult for us, the league remembers us as dominant like we were last year. We’ve played some games where we were not ourselves. I think everybody has given us their ‘A’ game.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

