Football: West Bladen humbled at No. 8 South Columbus, 69-14

TABOR CITY — West Bladen fell to unbeaten host South Columbus 69-14 in Three Rivers Conference football Thursday night.

The teams moved the game up a day due to the forecast of inclement weather.

The Knights of second-year head coach Kris Williams were facing a squad that had just moved into The Associated Press state rankings for 2-A teams at No. 8 a day earlier. The Stallions (7-0 Three Rivers, 9-0 overall) pretty well looked the part in remaining on track to decide the league champion in the final two weeks of the season.

West Bladen hosts co-leader East Bladen next; the Stallions entertain East Bladen the final Friday of the regular season, on Nov. 9. South Columbus is next at Whiteville, which has just one league loss.

Only one other team, St. Pauls, is above .500 in the 10-team league.

The Knights got touchdown runs from junior quarterback Tyre Boykin of 52 yards in the first quarter and junior Tra’shawn Ballard of 2 yards in the fourth quarter. Boykin threw to sophomore Shy’ron Adams for the two-point conversion after Ballard’s score.

West Bladen was the first team to score against the Stallions in almost two weeks. South Columbus beat Fairmont 61-26 on Oct. 12, then posted shutouts of West Columbus (54-0) and South Robeson (55-0) on Tuesday and Friday of last week.

Since beating South Robeson on Oct. 1 to resume play after Hurricane Florence’s disruption, the Knights have lost five in a row. West Bladen carries a 1-6 Three Rivers ledger and 1-8 mark overall into its clash with East Bladen, then wraps up the regular season with rescheduled homecoming festivities when Red Springs visits Nov. 9.