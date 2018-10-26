Football: East Bladen, South Robeson move game to Saturday at 6 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tonight’s football game between East Bladen and visiting South Robeson has been postponed to Saturday night at 6 p.m.

The teams were scheduled to play their Three Rivers Conference clash in Lenon Fisher Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Rain and cold were not going to be a problem, but Eagles’ head coach Robby Priest said in a text message he heard about possible lightning between 7 and 9 p.m. from a local television station.

East Bladen is a co-leader in the loss column of the Three Rivers Conference, unbeaten in league play as is South Columbus. The Stallions, however, are already up to 7-0 after moving their game to Thursday and winning. East Bladen is 6-0 in the league, 7-1 overall.