Stellar season ends in round of 16

CARY — An unbeaten team regular season, league singles runner-up finish and a trip to the state tournament will be a special memory of the 2018 tennis season for West Bladen’s Savannah Lee.

The senior standout’s stellar campaign came to an end against the reigning 2-A state singles champion Friday morning. Lee was defeated by Maiden’s Zoe Huffman 6-0, 6-0 at the Cary Tennis Center in the round of 16 of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A Individual Tournament.

“She had a great season,” West Bladen head coach Billy Bryant said of Lee. “She couldn’t have hardly ended it any better for her senior year. She set one school record — we’ve never had anyone go in singles. She went in doubles last year and singles this year.

“I know she’s disappointed she didn’t do better, as all of them do, but she had a great senior season.”

As for Huffman, the head coach had nothing but praise. Verbally committed to UNC Wilmington, Huffman is vying for a fourth state championship. She won the state singles crown as a freshman and junior, and as a sophomore teamed with Toni Laney to win the title. Laney, a junior, now plays at Bandys and was defeated in Friday’s second round.

“She is the real deal,” Bryant said of Huffman.

Only eight players have won three or more singles titles, the last being Britney Cloer of Brevard. She won four singles championships, the last in 2006.

Bryant said Lee was able to compete against a fellow player who likes to play with pace.

“She played well, better than she played at the regional,” Bryant said, noting several games went to deuce. “She hit with pace, and Savannah hit back with her; the other girl had a little more control. She’s got the combination of power and the angles. Savannah put up a pretty good fight. She played well.”

As the No. 1 singles player, Lee led the Lady Knights to a 16-0 campaign. All matches were in the Three Rivers Conference, with none closer than a 5-4 victory over South Columbus in the second outing of the season way back in the heat of August. West Bladen routed 10 opponents by shutout.

Lee, a co-captain with Mireya Sandoval, finished the year 20-5 in singles. She played most of the season in doubles with fellow senior Haleigh Dunn, compiling a 12-3 record; she teamed with junior Autumn Brisson the other time out, which ended in defeat.

Western teams fared well in Friday’s action on the indoor courts. Of the singles and doubles semifinalists in 2-A, Carrboro’s Lauren Baddour — who competed in the Mideast Regional from which Lee advanced — was the eastern-most player.

