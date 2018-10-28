Cross Country: East Bladen harrier advances to state

CARY — East Bladen sophomore A.J. Smith was 43rd in the 2-A Mideast Regional on Saturday, earning a spot into this weekend’s state championship meet.

Smith was clocked in 19 minutes, 54.69 seconds at the Wake Med Soccer Complex course. Trevor Pharr of regional champion N.C. School of Science & Math won the race in 16:27.87.

The Eagles were also represented by senior Todd Aaron, 67th in 21:34.53; junior Efren Vargas, 81st in 22:18.30; sophomore Damondta Smith, 989th in 24:16.27; and sophomore Antonio Ferguson, 103rd in 26:14.48.

The state championship is Saturday at Redmon Park in Kernersville.