Soccer: West Bladen rules home finale, 3-2

DUBLIN — West Bladen wrapped up its regular season home slate with a 3-2 victory over West Columbus on Saturday morning.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage climbed to 7-6 in the league and 7-10-2 overall. They visit Red Springs on Tuesday night.

Senior Pablo Ortega scored twice and sophomore Keni Verdugo Gomez added a goal. Juniors Brandon Labra and Jonathan Dominguez had assists.

West Columbus, the only team to beat league champion East Bladen, exited 4-9 in the Three Rivers and 4-13 overall.