Wooten: Welcome back, college basketball … good to see ’ya!

Was it really 40 years ago when college basketball got its start, for the most part, on Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend? Or — gasp! — the week after?

Duke’s journey to the national championship game in 1977-78 started that way. So did its route to Black Sunday the next season, when Carolina chose the Wednesday after Turkey Day.

Different time.

And it is missed, particularly the Big Four Tournament. Yes, young folks, there was a time before everyone had a cellphone, before Facebook, before a whole lot of things when Duke, State, Carolina and Wake met on back-to-back nights in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Friday opponents rotated year to year; on Saturday, loser plays loser and winner plays winner. They were the opening games, they were the weekend before Christmas, they were the first weekend of January — it didn’t matter when, just have ’em play.

No television either, just your favorite radio call from #HeyWoody or @bluedevilsvoice if you wore a shade of blue, Gary Dornburg and Wally Ausley for those in red, Gene Overby for the black and gold.

Four Duke-Carolina games? See 1970-71, 1978-79 and 1979-80, keeping in mind as Black Sunday played out both teams needed just two NCAA wins for a fifth!

Those days are 40 years in the rearview mirror. While everyone might think Tuesday is big because it is Election Day, basketball junkies know better. This is college hoops opening night. Bring on the cagers, the dribblefests and the legends retold of crammed high school gyms monitored by fire marshals while the likes of Thompson, Wilkins and Jordan flashed brilliance and promise.

Starting Tuesday, everybody has a shot at making The Tournament. We’ll laugh at the folly of anyone claiming to have a better league than the ACC, or a better rivalry regardless of sport than Duke-Carolina basketball.

Duke’s opponent triggers the rush down the lane of memory. It’s Kentucky, their 1978 title game foe in St. Louis. No crown this time, no Joe B. Hall or Bill Foster. But it’s made for TV at Indianapolis, and the Wildcats roll in nationally-ranked No. 2. The Devils are No. 4.

That’s big-time. But then, that’s the ACC.

It’s the first of several chances for the league to flex some national muscle.

Duke goes to Maui this year, and they’re on the same side of the bracket as preseason No. 11 Auburn. Gonzaga, ranked third, is on the other side.

Not bad.

Neither is the No. 3 Zags coming to No. 8 North Carolina on Dec. 15.

There might not be Top 25 chatter for the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons, but State does host that No. 11 Auburn team Dec. 19. Don’t sleep on Kevin Keatts’ Wolfpack. Wake is rebuilding, and honestly, has no business stepping into such frays.

The Deacs do have a couple of games about a week ahead of Christmas that should tell us something: Davidson in the Joel on a Monday, and at Tennessee on the Saturday before Santa.

They’re really playing college basketball games Tuesday. They count, too.

Remember when Loyola-Chicago stole your heart last March?

Welcome back, basketball. So very good to see ’ya!

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

