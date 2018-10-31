Rivalry week arrives in Bladen County

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Seventh-year head coach Robby Priest has won both matchups with West Bladen while coached by second-year mentor Kris Williams. The teams renew the rivalry Friday night at 7:30. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Seventh-year head coach Robby Priest has won both matchups with West Bladen while coached by second-year mentor Kris Williams. The teams renew the rivalry Friday night at 7:30. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen second-year head coach Kris Williams is looking to guide the Knights to their second win in the series with East Bladen. Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday night. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen second-year head coach Kris Williams is looking to guide the Knights to their second win in the series with East Bladen. Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday night.

DUBLIN — Don’t let the records cloud the judgment.

So says East Bladen head coach Robby Priest as he prepares to bring his team to West Bladen for a Three Rivers Conference football rivalry Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“He can play,” Priest says of do-everything Knights junior quarterback Tyre Boykin. “Him, the running back — they’ve got some receivers that can go get it. Kind of reminds me of a Fairmont, and I know what that score was.”

That would be 28-27, one of the three wins by a combined five points the Eagles (8-1, 7-0 Three Rivers) have put together this year. And Fairmont is 3-6 overall, slightly better than the 1-8 mark of West Bladen.

The Eagles are league co-leaders trying to stay on track for a rescheduled last-week battle with unbeaten state-ranked No. 7 South Columbus. The Knights, tied for eighth with five consecutive defeats, are the underdog spoiler.

“Like we tell the kids, this week, if they can’t get up and be focused, there’s no reason for us to do it for them,” Knights head coach Kris Williams said. “If they can’t get excited about playing a rival there’s not a lot you can do.”

Early practices, he said, indicate they are indeed looking forward to the challenge.

The Knights are young. Their sophomore class — in particular Shy’ron Adams, Kai Belle, Kendall Johnson, Xzavion Morrison and Cameron Newkirk — has played a significant role in the team’s fortunes. Kerron Washington, Nelson Drake and Demetrius McKoy have been senior mainstays who face the Eagles a final time.

East Bladen, not quite as young, had only 10 seniors for the final home game ceremonies last week. Linemen Jordan Payton, Tyreese McElveen, Davis Alsup and end Tyvon Townsend are among its leaders, along with backs and receivers Shy Pone, Eric Chancy, Josh McKoy and Dayveon Washington. A strong junior class is anchored by twins Zac and Lawson Hester, Kasey Price, Zaquis Leach, Rashard Willis, Jordan Stanley and Tayshaun Berkeley.

In assessing their respective foe from an appreciation view rather than strategic, Williams says of the Eagles, “I like how they’re able to do so much with such a simple offense. They’re able to do so much with it. They’re able to run the ball up and down the field on people.

“I’m a type of guy that enjoys the running game, so … that sticks out to me.”

Said Priest, “Quarterback play, the running back — I like their athleticism. Defensively, I think they have had some bad breaks, so I don’t want them to start having the good breaks against us.”

With young teams, both coaches have had the opportunity to see an evolution of identity.

“It’s a living breathing animal of its own,” Williams said. “You never know which direction it’s going to take. You do the things to lead the kids down the right path, but at the end of the day, they have to have leaders that want to step up and help guide that living breathing thing in the right direction. It’s always interesting to see who steps up and who you thought would step up and who doesn’t.”

And both coaches dismiss records when the rivalry comes center stage.

“Most of them go to middle school together, either at Clarkton, or they get to play each other,” Priest said. “They all are pretty familiar with one another. It’s a rivalry game. You can’t go on records. Two or three years ago, we went over there with a good group, a good enough group to have our way, and it won’t like that. On paper, everybody thought we’d blow them out. But I knew better. So, you just throw the records out the window and show up and prepare for their best.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

