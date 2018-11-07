Soccer: East Bladen ousted in 2nd round – again

ELIZABETHTOWN — For better than 70 minutes, East Bladen and Dixon were locked in a scoreless state 2-A playoff soccer match.

But with about six minutes left, the visiting Bulldogs got a goal from Benji Ames on an assist from Collin Hinnant and escaped 1-0. It was the third year in a row East Bladen’s season has come to an end in the second round, each time following a first-round shutout victory.

Eighth-year head coach Jay Raynor’s club, back-to-back champions of the Three Rivers Conference, had a 10-match winning streak snapped and finished 18-2-2. The Eagles had outscored opponents 49-2 in the streak, including 22-0 in the last five.

East Bladen has compiled a three-year run of 54 wins, with just 10 losses and three draws. It was the final time on the pitch for seniors Keshaun Davis, Greyson Heustess, Bryan Monroe, Ezequiel Arteaga, Pierce Melvin, Dan Tatum, Ethan Sanches and Spencer Scott.

The promising 2019 nucleus includes from this year’s junior class Gabe Barber, Jake Evans, Jay McGill, Milton Estrada and Ebrahim Algozy.

East Bladen was knocked out in the second round last year by Clinton and in 2016 by First Flight.

Dixon was seeded 10th in the East after a third-place finish in the perennially tough Coastal 8 Conference behind co-champs Southwest Onslow and Croatan. The Bulldogs moved on to face second-seeded Clinton in the third round Thursday. Southwest Onslow also reached the third round.

Dixon, 90-21-6 since the start of 2014, has won nine of its last 10 and is bidding to match appearances in the 2017 Eastern semifinals and 2015 Eastern finals.