WHITEVILLE — Three Rivers Conference fall awards have been announced in tennis, volleyball, soccer and cross country.

West Bladen had players of the year in both tennis and volleyball. Senior Savannah Lee won the honor in tennis and senior Raegan Davis was awarded in volleyball. West Bladen’s Billy Bryant was named Coach of Year in tennis and East Bladen’s Jay Raynor was awarded the honor in soccer; both coached league champions.

Lee reached the round of 16 in the 2-A state singles tournament, where she lost to UNC Wilmington-bound Zoe Huffman. Huffman was a three-time state singles champion, won a doubles state title, and didn’t lose a game in this year’s state singles tournament.

Lee finished the year 20-5 in singles. She played most of the season in doubles with fellow senior Haleigh Dunn, compiling a 12-3 record; she was 12-4 overall in doubles.

Joining Lee on the all-conference team were teammates Alyssa Bell and Alyssa Smith.

East Bladen’s Ashley Hardin and Lily Lin also were named all-conference

Honorable mention choices included Autumn Brisson, Mireya Sandoval, Haleigh Dunn and Jennifer Guyton of West Bladen, and Ting Lin, Anna Kate White and Sarah Meares of East Bladen.

Davis, a 6-foot-1 senior, had 248 kills, 65 blocks and 120 assists. She also served up 76 aces.

Davis matched the accomplishment of her older sister Mallory, who was named league Player of the Year in her senior season.

Joining Davis on the all-conference team from West Bladen was Caroline Davis (no relation). Sarah Johnson was named from East Bladen.

Honorable mention choices included Lexi Corrothers, Mikayla Meadows and Jordan Benson of West Bladen.

In soccer, regular-season champion East Bladen was awarded five picks for the all-conference team. They were filled by Greyson Heustess, Gabe Barber, Ezequiel Arteaga, Keshaun Davis and Dan Tatum.

West Bladen, which finished fifth, was awarded three picks: Angel Martinez, Pablo Ortega and Johnny Dominquez.

Honorable mention choices included Pierce Melvin, Jake Evans, Jay McGill, Jay McCoy, B.J. Monroe and Jacob Priest from East Bladen, and Keni Gomez, Joey Ferritz, Wilmer Garcia and Brandon Labra from West Bladen.

In cross country, East Bladen’s A.J. Smith was named to the all-conference team for the boys and West Bladen’s Haley George for the girls.

Savannah Lee Raegan Davis

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal