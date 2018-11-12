DUBLIN — More touchdowns were connected to Tyre Boykin, but they came in another humbling defeat for the West Bladen football team.

The Knights lost 35-12 to visiting Red Springs on Friday in their Three Rivers Conference finale. It was homecoming at West Bladen, having been rescheduled from the end of September when Hurricane Florence wrecked schedules. The game was rescheduled from Sept. 14; homecoming was reset from Sept. 28, the week before school resumed.

“We started off real well,” second-year head coach Kris Williams said. “We had several chances … we moved the ball offensively, and had several chances to score. We scored on the first play from scrimmage.

“Defenisvely, we were able to get some turnovers, which we hadn’t been able to force a lot. The first half was really good. It was 14-6, and the third quarter the wheels kind of fell off on us.”

The game represented the closing of a chapter for seniors Kerron Washington, Demetrius McKoy, Mark Flores, Nelson Drake, Shawn Oxendine and Jacob Kinlaw.

Washington excelled with a pair of interceptions defensively. He also caught a couple of passes for 30 yards from Boykin.

The junior quarterback scored on a 64-yard run and threw a touchdown pass to sophomore Shy’ron Adams. He finished with 97 yards rushing on 14 carries, and was 7-of-16 for 64 yards passing.

Adams caught four passes for 29 yards, and on defense came up with an interception.

Tra’shawn Ballard, a bruising junior running back, was limited to 28 yards on nine carries. He also caught a pass for 5 yards.

Boykin had a hand in 23 of the Knights’ 29 touchdowns. The starting offensive line that finished the season is expected back next year: juniors Cammeron Collins, Nathan Landreth and Lucas Nance, and sophomores Kai Belle and Xzavion Morrison.

“We planning on all the underclassmen, they should be back,” Williams said. “They got a lot of playing experience. It certainly should help.”

West Bladen finished 1-8 in the Three Rivers and 1-10 overall. The Knights lost their last seven games after the lone win over South Robeson, the first game back from Florence’s disruption in the schedule. They gave up at least four touchdowns each game this season.

“We felt like we had alignment down for the most part,” Williams said. “You go back to basics, we had our alignment, stance, and things like that. We had those hammered out for the most part. Then it just comes down to tackling, reading keys and tackling. Some of it comes down to getting kids to come down hill, and accelerate through contact and wrap up.”

West Bladen’s junior varsity started the season with 18 players, finished with 14, and had a few of them up for the last varsity contest. The varsity, including those sidelined by injuries and those up from JV, numbered 27 for the finale.

“We’ve got the kids with playing experience under their belts,” Williams said. “The kids kept working, so that’s a huge positive.”

Kerron Washington https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Kerron-Washington-1.jpg Kerron Washington