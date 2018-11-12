Eagles denied Three Rivers football championship

Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography East Bladen's Lawson Hester works his way into the end zone Friday night at South Columbus. Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography East Bladen's Lawson Hester works his way into the end zone Friday night at South Columbus. Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography East Bladen's Lawson Hester (5), with a block from RaSean McKoy (10), scoots toward the perimeter Friday night at South Columbus. Hester had one of the Eagles' two touchdowns in a 28-13 loss. Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography East Bladen's Lawson Hester (5), with a block from RaSean McKoy (10), scoots toward the perimeter Friday night at South Columbus. Hester had one of the Eagles' two touchdowns in a 28-13 loss.

TABOR CITY — East Bladen’s nine-game winning streak and bid for football supremacy in the Three Rivers Conference came to an end Friday night.

The Eagles fell to state-ranked No. 6 South Columbus 28-13 in a battle between the league’s last two unbeatens. The game was rescheduled from Sept. 14, when Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina and wrecked schedules for the rest of the month.

East Bladen (8-1 Three Rivers) carries a 9-2 ledger into its 2-A state playoff opener Friday night at home against Beddingfield. The Bruins, from Wilson, were runner-up to SouthWest Edgecombe in the Eastern Plains Conference and enter 8-2.

South Columbus (11-0) is one of three unbeatens in the eastern side of the bracket. The Stallions are seeded third and host Greene Central in the first round.

Junior Lawson Hester crashed in from a yard out with 10 minutes left in the third quarter to pull East Bladen within 21-13.

South Columbus ran for 361 yards, getting touchdown runs from Tate Lee (3 yards), quarterback Brady Ivey (1 yard), and Trequan Bellamy (3 yards). Ivey threw 16 yards to Payton Ray for a late second-quarter score sending the hosts ahead 21-7.

Sophomore Zach Meares threw for 152 yards, hitting 7 of 15. He was interecepted twice. Senior Shy Pone led receivers with 78 yards on four catches.

Senior Eric Chancy led the Eagles in rushing with 95 yards on 22 totes. His 1-yard scoring run late in the first quarter knotted the score 7-7.

Hester had an interception of Ivey.

Bellamy ran for 128 yards on 17 carries to lead the Stallions. Daquan Keel had 100 yards on 10 carries and Tate Lee added 83 yards on 15 carries.

