Playoffs: Eagles’ Road to Raleigh starts at home with Beddingfield

CHAPEL HILL — East Bladen’s bracket path to the state football championship has been set.

Call it the Road to Raleigh.

The Eagles will begin their quest to finish the season at the 2-A state championship in N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday when Beddingfield High School out of Wilson visits. The Bruins were runner-up in the Eastern Plains Conference to SouthWest Edgecombe and will enter 8-2.

East Bladen is seeded eighth in the Eastern half of the 2-A bracket; Beddingfield is ninth. The winner will either travel to No. 1 seed Elizabeth City Northeastern or host No. 16 seed Fairmont.

The other games in the Eagles’ quadrant of the bracket match No. 5 Clinton with No. 12 James Kenan, and No. 4 Kinston with No. 13 Ayden-Grifton. Each of those games match teams from the same league; Clinton and Kenan played Friday night.

The better seeds host games each round; East Bladen, if victorious, would benefit from wins by James Kenan and Ayden-Grifton.

South Columbus (11-0), the Three Rivers champion, was given the No. 3 seed and hosts No. 14 Greene Central. The winner will face either No. 6 Southwest Onslow or No. 11 Bertie. The rest of the Stallions’ quadrant of the bracket has No. 7 Wallace-Rose Hill hosting No. 10 Whiteville, and No. 2 South Granville hosting No. 15 Goldsboro.

In addition to Whiteville and Fairmont, other Three Rivers playoffs participants include:

• 2-AA: St. Pauls is at Burlington Cummings. The Bulldogs were fourth in the Three Rivers and got a wild card.

• 1-A: East Columbus is at Alleghany. The Gators received the league’s 1-A automatic bid. Of the 32 teams designated to the smaller schools bracket of 1-A, East Columbus was among the western-most 16, resulting in the trip to Sparta in the northwestern corner of the state. North Duplin was the eastern-most team to be sent to the western side of the bracket.

The playoffs were pushed back a week by the impact of Hurricane Florence. Some leagues, including the Three Rivers, had two weeks of games to reschedule. The result was playing an extra week, as given by the state association, and jamming a game into the rest of the schedule on a Tuesday.

East Bladen had won nine straight before Friday’s loss in Tabor City.

The Bruins lost this year to crosstown rival Fike 38-34 and in their regular-season finale Nov. 1 to visiting SouthWest Edgecombe 39-14, ending a five-game winning streak. Fike finished 4-6, SouthWest 9-2.

In the six-team Eastern Plains, only SouthWest — seeded No. 2 in the East 2-AA bracket — and Beddingfield finished above .500 and made the playoffs. The rest of the league was a combined 11-32.

Beddingfield is led by second-year head coach James Ward, a longtime assistant to Tyrone Johnson. Johnson coached in two stints at the school and retired after 2016 as the school’s all-time winningest football coach.

The Bruins were 8-5 a year ago and have won six or more games in five of the last six seasons. They last missed the playoffs in 2014.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

