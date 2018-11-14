Beddingfield: ACC target Hutcherson leads Bruins into first-round test

James Ward James Ward

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two teams coming off regular-season losses for their respective league championships clash Friday night in Lenon Fisher Stadium.

East Bladen will host Beddingfield in the first round of the state 2-A playoffs. The Eagles are seeded eighth and fell at South Columbus last week; Beddingfield is seeded ninth and was humbled at home by SouthWest Edgecombe two weeks ago.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., admission is $8 and booster club passes can’t be used for entry, reminded Athletics Director Patty Evers.

“They’ve got a bunch of athletes on the field,” said seventh-year East Bladen head coach Robby Priest. “They played SouthWest Edgecombe and Farmville Central on the film I saw, and … to me, they come across as we’re evenly matched. I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but they’ve got some athletes and the quarterback, whenever they go to the spread stuff, I’m worried about that.

“I’m going to make sure we keep him bottled up.”

The Bruins are 8-2 and finished runner-up in the Eastern Plains Conference. James Ward, the second-year head coach of his alma mater, led the team to eight wins a season ago before a second-round exit to eventual state champion Wallace-Rose Hill. Beddingfield bids to reach nine wins for the first time since 2005.

The quarterback Priest speaks of is senior Zion Hinnant. He’s complemented by junior Jalil Hutcherson, who has offers from Virginia Tech and East Carolina, with growing interest from North Carolina.

Sophomore Raekwon Batts, at 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds, is a bruiser at fullback.

“They’ve got enough dudes that can make plays out in open space. The fullback,” Priest said, shifting attention, “he’s huge. He ran the second or third series against SouthWest Edgecombe. They fed him the ball every play and marched down the field and scored.”

Ward likes his team’s athletic prowess, size and capabilities.

“We have the ability to throw the ball, decent linemen, big receivers, but our preference is to run the ball,” Ward said. “We spread you to run it.”

Hutcherson, slowed by injuries this season, was an all-conference safety as a freshman and Offensive Player of the Year in the Eastern Plains his sophomore year. He leads a nucleus of underclassmen supporting about six seniors with key roles, including running back Zach Adams.

Two of those seniors are Willie Bridgers and Tacoby Coleman, the inside linebackers. Each was all-conference a year ago; Coleman is projected to play in college.

The Bruins’ defense was hammered by SouthWest for 424 yards on the ground. Ward believes that’s an outlier performance, admittedly a bad one at an opportune time.

“Defensively, we just didn’t tackle well against SouthWest Edgecombe,” Ward said. “We should have had about five shutouts this year.”

Priest said the Bruins will be different defensively than what his group faced at South Columbus.

“They’re athletic,” he said. “They might be big from tackle to tackle. As far as us seeing what we faced last Friday night, I don’t see that in the cards. But you never know. You can’t tell a whole lot on film, but you get a good guesstimation. I like the way they fly around on defense.

“They’ve got some active dudes, they fly around. That’s all you want on defense, dudes that fly around and get to the ball. We’ve got to prepare for that.”

BEDDINGFIELD Oxford Webb W, 43-6 at Smithfield-Selma W, 30-0 Vance County W, 55-20 Fike L, 38-34 at Hunt W, 22-0 North Johnston* W, 35-20 at North Pitt* W, 41-13 Nash Central* W, 25-7 at Farmville* W, 34-20 SW Edgecombe* L, 39-14 * – Eastern Plains Conference

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

