East Bladen hosts Beddingfield in 2-A football playoffs

Davis Alsup Davis Alsup Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography Eric Chancy (22), who ran for 95 yards a week ago at South Columbus, and Lawson Hester have formed a formidable force in the backfield for East Bladen. The Eagles also mix in Kasey Price and speedster Shy Pone. Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography Eric Chancy (22), who ran for 95 yards a week ago at South Columbus, and Lawson Hester have formed a formidable force in the backfield for East Bladen. The Eagles also mix in Kasey Price and speedster Shy Pone.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Murder’s row.

A state championship game right now.

Friday night only represents the first round of the state 2-A football playoffs, but head coaches at Beddingfield and host East Bladen are clear using those assessments of what is beginning with the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

“These guys are 9-2, we’re 8-2 – it’s 2-A small, it’s a state championship game every Friday,” said James Ward, the Bruins’ second-year head coach.

Seventh-year Eagles head coach Robby Priest doesn’t vary from the narrative.

“It’s like murder’s row,” the former college baseball player says, giving reference to the 1927 New York Yankees. “If you want to win, you’ve got to beat the one that is in front of you. There’s enough tradition and power in front of you that makes you appreciate the fact, if you lose, it’s over for the season. You’ve got to be zeroed in.”

So will it help to send a youth-laden squad out in front of the home crowd?

“First round? Yeah. If all of them could be at home, that’d be a blessing,” Priest said.

And that’s going to suit Ward just fine as well. Beddingfield’s two losses came at home, to SouthWest Edgecombe in the regular season finale two weeks ago for the Eastern Plains Conference championship and earlier in the season to crosstown rival Fike.

The Eagles finished runner-up to South Columbus, falling to the Stallions on the road last Friday in a matchup of Three Rivers Conference unbeatens.

East Bladen’s senior class, though small, makes impact offensively in the form of running back Eric Chancy, tackle Tyreese McElveen, center Davis Alsop and receiver Shy Pone. Defensively, it’s linebacker Dayveon Washington in the middle, down lineman Jordan Payton, end Tyvon Townsend, and Pone and Josh McKoy in the secondary.

Juniors Jordan Stanley and Rashard Willis create favored running lanes for Chancy, Price and junior Lawson Hester; sophomores Josh Hayes, Nick Norris and Brady Hollingsworth are every bit the present as much as they are the future. Sophomore quarterback Zach Meares’ growth curve will get the test of bright playoff lights. Junior tight ends Tayshaun Berkeley and Xavier McKoy are dual threat blockers and receivers.

Juniors Zac Hester, Stanley and Kasey Price, and sophomore RaSean McKoy round out the defensive front. Lawson Hester anchors the secondary at safety.

“They’re pretty good,” Ward said. “They venture into a wing-T. Defensively, they fly around a little bit. It’s good to see somebody the size of us.”

Priest has liked the response of his team throughout the season. The Eagles won three league games by a total of five points, and rallied from 10 down at halftime in another.

That helped put together to a nine-game winning streak. Now there’s another response to make.

“We made enough mistakes to last a year,” Priest said. “South Columbus was a whole lot bigger than us, but, we didn’t come out with the intensity to win a conference championship on Friday. That was our first kind-of-big road game. We had played some road games with North Brunswick and Fairmont and all, and our young guys hadn’t been in that so-called big game yet. It’s a growing pain you go through with a young group. They haven’t been there. I was pleased with the second half. I wasn’t too ecstatic about the first half.

“With 10 minutes left to go, we had a chance to tie the game. I was pleased with the second half and how we came out.”

East Bladen has won nine or more each of the last five years, reaching at least the second round of the playoffs in each. While he likes the home field in this group’s playoff opener, Ward isn’t upset with being on the road.

“That’s good. We haven’t lost on the road,” Ward said. “It’s harder to get those kids to focus. There’s so much going on at the school after school gets out. I think we play better on the road.

“The 2-A small, it’s crazy. We’re going in with the mentality, every week is a state championship game right now.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_eaglemascot.jpg Davis Alsup https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Davis-Alsup.jpg Davis Alsup Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography

Eric Chancy (22), who ran for 95 yards a week ago at South Columbus, and Lawson Hester have formed a formidable force in the backfield for East Bladen. The Eagles also mix in Kasey Price and speedster Shy Pone. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ebladenprev111618.jpg Contributed photo | CharlieJ Photography

Eric Chancy (22), who ran for 95 yards a week ago at South Columbus, and Lawson Hester have formed a formidable force in the backfield for East Bladen. The Eagles also mix in Kasey Price and speedster Shy Pone.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

EAST BLADEN Clinton L, 14-0 at N. Brunswick W, 21-16 Whiteville* W, 31-28 at W. Columbus* W, 48-14 at Fairmont* W, 28-27 St. Pauls* W, 35-24 East Columbus* W, 49-0 Red Springs* W, 21-20 South Robeson* W, 49-14 at West Bladen* W, 48-12 at S. Columbus* L, 28-13 * – Three Rivers Conference

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.