Football playoffs scores from Friday night high school football in North Carolina:

1A East

First Round

Chocowinity Southside 44, Pinetown Northside 12

North Edgecombe 56, Bear Grass 14

Robersonville South Creek 42, Southeast Halifax 12

Washington County 31, Weldon 14

1A West

First Round

Alleghany County 23, East Columbus 8

Cherokee 38, Albemarle 19

Elkin 43, Rosman 34

Kernersville McGuinness 25, North Duplin 0

1AA East

First Round

East Carteret 44, Newton Grove Hobbton 13

North Stanly 70, Louisburg 0

Riverside Martin 48, Manteo 13

South Stanly 14, Salemburg Lakewood 10

1AA West

First Round

Bessemer City 38, Gastonia Highland Tech 8

Davidson Community School 28, Cherryville 21

Polk County 33, East Wilkes 16

Swain County 13, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 6

2A East

First Round

Clinton 48, Warsaw Kenan 10

Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Fairmont 7

Goldsboro 21, South Granville 20

Kinston 13, Ayden-Grifton 7, OT

South Columbus 63, Greene Central 28

Southwest Onslow 54, Bertie County 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 44, Whiteville 15

Wilson Beddingfield 14, East Bladen 12

2A West

First Round

Brevard 14, Eastern Randolph 7

East Rutherford 17, Maiden 10

Hendersonville 28, North Surry 6

Randleman 47, Lexington 0

Reidsville 49, Swannanoa Owen 13

Trinity Wheatmore 24, Morganton Patton 0

West Stanly 21, Thomasville 13

2AA East

First Round

Burlington Cummings 35, St. Pauls 34, OT

Croatan 24, Currituck County 21, OT

Hertford County 24, Bunn 12

North Davidson 49, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12

Roanoke Rapids 34, East Duplin 21

SouthWest Edgecombe 50, Washington 21

Thomasville Ledford 34, Carrboro 0

West Craven 36, Richlands 8

2AA West

First Round

Ashe County 49, Salisbury 14

Belmont South Point 28, Mount Pleasant 7

Catawba Bandys 28, Franklin 14

East Lincoln 13, Canton Pisgah 10

Lenoir Hibriten 63, East Henderson 0

North Lincoln 42, Sylva Smoky Mountain 6

Shelby 27, West Lincoln 8

West Stokes 36, Newton Foard 27

3A East

First Round

Eastern Alamance 49, South Johnston 7

Fayetteville Sanford 35, Northeast Guilford 7

Havelock 56, Jacksonville Northside 35

Jacksonville 56, Eastern Wayne 21

Rocky Mount 34, West Carteret 3

Southern Nash 63, Pikeville Aycock 0

Western Alamance 53, Burlington Williams 7

3A West

First Round

Charlotte Catholic 42, Eden Morehead 7

Gastonia Huss 45, Lawndale Burns 6

Kings Mountain 34, West Rowan 0

Monroe 43, Morganton Freedom 20

Northwest Cabarrus 56, North Buncombe 21

Shelby Crest 41, Belmont Cramer 14

Statesville 7, East Rowan 6

Waynesville Tuscola 14, Concord Robinson 7

3AA East

First Round

Clayton Cleveland 36, Northern Guilford 0

Durham Hillside 16, Clayton 7

Eastern Guilford 52, Greenville Rose 26

Greensboro Dudley 29, Lee County 26

Greenville Conley 33, Southern Alamance 30

New Hanover County 35, Topsail 20

Southeast Guilford 21, Cape Fear 8

3AA West

First Round

Asheville Erwin 48, Alexander Central 21

Asheville Reynolds 35, Kannapolis Brown 28

Matthews Weddington 48, Central Cabarrus 0

Monroe Sun Valley 30, Concord Cox Mill 14

South Iredell 33, Southwest Guilford 21

Watauga County 49, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 27, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 14

Winston-Salem Parkland 32, Asheville 19

4A East

First Round

Apex Middle Creek 23, Knightdale 17, OT

Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Fayetteville Britt 14

Hope Mills South View 26, Wake Forest Heritage 21

Scotland 26, Durham Jordan 25

4A West

First Round

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, Winston-Salem Reynolds 22

Mooresville 51, McDowell County 10

West Charlotte 14, Lake Norman 7

4AA East

First Round

Fuquay-Varina 21, Raleigh Wakefield 19

Garner 42, Raleigh Enloe 21

Raleigh Broughton 30, Rolesville 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest 41, Cary Panther Creek 6

4AA West

First Round

Charlotte Myers Park 55, Charlotte Providence 7

Charlotte Vance 50, Northwest Guilford 7

Cornelius Hough 41, North Mecklenburg 35

Pfafftown Reagan 34, West Forsyth 20

NCISAA 11-Man

Division II Final

Charlotte Country Day 17, Metrolina Christian Academy 14

Division III Final

Village Christian 39, Asheville School 8

The Associated Press