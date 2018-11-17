Football playoffs scores from Friday night high school football in North Carolina:
1A East
First Round
Chocowinity Southside 44, Pinetown Northside 12
North Edgecombe 56, Bear Grass 14
Robersonville South Creek 42, Southeast Halifax 12
Washington County 31, Weldon 14
1A West
First Round
Alleghany County 23, East Columbus 8
Cherokee 38, Albemarle 19
Elkin 43, Rosman 34
Kernersville McGuinness 25, North Duplin 0
1AA East
First Round
East Carteret 44, Newton Grove Hobbton 13
North Stanly 70, Louisburg 0
Riverside Martin 48, Manteo 13
South Stanly 14, Salemburg Lakewood 10
1AA West
First Round
Bessemer City 38, Gastonia Highland Tech 8
Davidson Community School 28, Cherryville 21
Polk County 33, East Wilkes 16
Swain County 13, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 6
2A East
First Round
Clinton 48, Warsaw Kenan 10
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Fairmont 7
Goldsboro 21, South Granville 20
Kinston 13, Ayden-Grifton 7, OT
South Columbus 63, Greene Central 28
Southwest Onslow 54, Bertie County 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 44, Whiteville 15
Wilson Beddingfield 14, East Bladen 12
2A West
First Round
Brevard 14, Eastern Randolph 7
East Rutherford 17, Maiden 10
Hendersonville 28, North Surry 6
Randleman 47, Lexington 0
Reidsville 49, Swannanoa Owen 13
Trinity Wheatmore 24, Morganton Patton 0
West Stanly 21, Thomasville 13
2AA East
First Round
Burlington Cummings 35, St. Pauls 34, OT
Croatan 24, Currituck County 21, OT
Hertford County 24, Bunn 12
North Davidson 49, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12
Roanoke Rapids 34, East Duplin 21
SouthWest Edgecombe 50, Washington 21
Thomasville Ledford 34, Carrboro 0
West Craven 36, Richlands 8
2AA West
First Round
Ashe County 49, Salisbury 14
Belmont South Point 28, Mount Pleasant 7
Catawba Bandys 28, Franklin 14
East Lincoln 13, Canton Pisgah 10
Lenoir Hibriten 63, East Henderson 0
North Lincoln 42, Sylva Smoky Mountain 6
Shelby 27, West Lincoln 8
West Stokes 36, Newton Foard 27
3A East
First Round
Eastern Alamance 49, South Johnston 7
Fayetteville Sanford 35, Northeast Guilford 7
Havelock 56, Jacksonville Northside 35
Jacksonville 56, Eastern Wayne 21
Rocky Mount 34, West Carteret 3
Southern Nash 63, Pikeville Aycock 0
Western Alamance 53, Burlington Williams 7
3A West
First Round
Charlotte Catholic 42, Eden Morehead 7
Gastonia Huss 45, Lawndale Burns 6
Kings Mountain 34, West Rowan 0
Monroe 43, Morganton Freedom 20
Northwest Cabarrus 56, North Buncombe 21
Shelby Crest 41, Belmont Cramer 14
Statesville 7, East Rowan 6
Waynesville Tuscola 14, Concord Robinson 7
3AA East
First Round
Clayton Cleveland 36, Northern Guilford 0
Durham Hillside 16, Clayton 7
Eastern Guilford 52, Greenville Rose 26
Greensboro Dudley 29, Lee County 26
Greenville Conley 33, Southern Alamance 30
New Hanover County 35, Topsail 20
Southeast Guilford 21, Cape Fear 8
3AA West
First Round
Asheville Erwin 48, Alexander Central 21
Asheville Reynolds 35, Kannapolis Brown 28
Matthews Weddington 48, Central Cabarrus 0
Monroe Sun Valley 30, Concord Cox Mill 14
South Iredell 33, Southwest Guilford 21
Watauga County 49, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 27, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 14
Winston-Salem Parkland 32, Asheville 19
4A East
First Round
Apex Middle Creek 23, Knightdale 17, OT
Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Fayetteville Britt 14
Hope Mills South View 26, Wake Forest Heritage 21
Scotland 26, Durham Jordan 25
4A West
First Round
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, Winston-Salem Reynolds 22
Mooresville 51, McDowell County 10
West Charlotte 14, Lake Norman 7
4AA East
First Round
Fuquay-Varina 21, Raleigh Wakefield 19
Garner 42, Raleigh Enloe 21
Raleigh Broughton 30, Rolesville 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest 41, Cary Panther Creek 6
4AA West
First Round
Charlotte Myers Park 55, Charlotte Providence 7
Charlotte Vance 50, Northwest Guilford 7
Cornelius Hough 41, North Mecklenburg 35
Pfafftown Reagan 34, West Forsyth 20
NCISAA 11-Man
Division II Final
Charlotte Country Day 17, Metrolina Christian Academy 14
Division III Final
Village Christian 39, Asheville School 8