East Bladen ousted from state football playoffs, 14-12

ELIZABETHTOWN — Mud flew around, defenses reigned and East Bladen’s season came sliding to a halt Friday night in the state 2-A football playoffs.

The Eagles were without the football most of the night, gained just two first downs after intermission and exited 14-12 to Beddingfield High School out of Wilson. Three Rivers Conference runner-up East Bladen bid adieu to 10 seniors, finished 9-3 and generally exceeded preseason expectations, both internally and from many externally.

“It’s been a great season,” said senior Tyvon Townsend, who had a fumble recovery late in the third quarter to swing momentum.

Townsend, Shy Pone, Eric Chancy, Deonte Johnson, Josh McKoy, Jordan Payton, Dayveon Washington, Davis Alsup, Tyreese McElveen and Malcolm Kilpatrick were in their final games. The eighth-seeded Eagles won nine games for the fifth time in six seasons; they had won 10 or more nine of the previous 12 seasons.

The ninth-seeded Bruins, runner-up of the Eastern Plains Conference, carry a 9-2 ledger to top-seeded Elizabeth City Northeastern in the second round. Beddingfield hit the nine-win plateau for the first time since 2005.

The hosts’ evening soured on a field soaked from four days of rain, and a little chewed from a junior varsity game the Thursday a week earlier played in a pouring rain.

East Bladen never generated rhythm offensively. Eleven of its 35 rushes were for negative yards and just five went for 10 or more. Its final first down late in the third quarter was sophomore quarterback Zach Meares salvaging a busted play on third-and-3 just past midfield.

Priest, the seventh-year head coach who learned two days earlier he was cancer free, said Beddingfield’s defensive line earned the credit.

“We missed a bunch of assignments,” he said. “They had something to do with that. They showed up ready to win.”

Beddingfield had possession more than 28 minutes and standout senior Jalil Hutcherson ran for 114 of his 151 yards in the first half. East Bladen’s Chancy had 88 yards on 15 carries, including runs of 16 and 53 yards.

The hosts answered touchdown runs of 9 yards by 230-pound Raekwon Batts and 2 yards on a bootleg by Zion Hinnant with an 8-yard Kasey Price run with 2:45 to go in the first quarter and a 14-yard fourth-down pass from Meares to Pone 72 seconds before the half.

Both teams’ kickers struggled with footing on the placements, pulling kicks after the first scores. Hinnant’s pass to Devon Roesch on the endn line gave Beddingfield a 14-6 lead; East Bladen bobbled the snap attempting to run for the PAT on its second score.

East Bladen got the second-half kickoff and proceeded to lose yardage on its first three snaps. Its remaining possessions ended in a lost fumble at the Bruins’ 27, a fourth-quarter interception after reaching the Bruins’ 39, a punt and a fourth-down try from the East Bladen 38 with less than a minute to play.

“We tried to get outside with the quick pitch,” Priest said of three fourth-quarter possessions trailing by just two. “Another time we were trying to run off the end and missed a block. That doesn’t win or lose a game, but in clutch time you expect to execute those and take advantage of what the other team gives you.

“It was a bad night.”

The Eagles’ defense was blistered the opening series for an 83-yard scoring drive by the guests that needed just seven snaps. Hutcherson, an ACC recruiting target, bolted 27 and 28 yards to set up Batts’ score, then added a 37-yard jaunt on the first snap of his team’s next offensive series that reached the East Bladen 20.

Priest called a quick timeout, the Eagles held at the 12, and the defense locked in from there.

In the final four minutes of the third quarter, the defense twice rose up. Payton had a fourth-down sack at the East Bladen 35 after Beddingfield’s clock-consuming drive of a dozen plays; Townsend added a fumble recovery following a Pone hit on Hutcherson.

The momentum of each was quickly lost to turnovers three and seven snaps afterward, respectively.

“That first drive, we started slow,” Payton said. “The coaches made some suggestions, and Dayveon put us where we needed to be. And we made plays.”

Lawson Hester, the junior running back and a safety on defense, left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return. Meares was knocked from the game as a final drive started with 2:16 left, moving Pone to quarterback for what would become the final three plays.

“The effort, hard work and the courage,” Payton said of the things he’ll take away from the season. “Nobody had us in the playoffs because we lost so many seniors from last year. We don’t give up.”

Priest agreed.

“We over-exceeded some early expectations,” he said. “We had lost 18 seniors. We started five sophomores. They had not been through the battles, and had nothing to draw on.

“I’m super proud of them.”

Beddingfield … 14 E. Bladen … 12 Bedd EB 17 First downs 8 51-224 Rushes-yards 35-143 53 Passing yards 50 3-4-0 Passes 3-7-1 3-25.7 Punts 4-37.3 1-1 Fumbles 5-1 4-25 Penalties 2-20 Beddingfield 6 8 0 0 — 14 East Bladen 6 6 0 0 — 12 B — Raekwon Batts 9 run (kick failed), 10:20, 1st. EB — Kasey Price 8 run (kick failed), 2:45, 1st. B — Zion Hinnant 2 run (Devon Roesch pass from Zion Hinnant), 3:43, 2nd. EB — Shy Pone 14 pass from Zach Meares (run failed), 1:12, 2nd. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing B — Jalil Hutcherson 18-151, Zion Hinnant 12-43, Raekwon Batts 12-34, Garritt Harris 1-3, Zach Adams 3-0, Travon Newsome 1-(-4), team 4-(-4).; EB — Eric Chancy 15-88, Lawson Hester 6-32, Kasey Price 5-29, Shy Pone 2-3, Josh McKoy 1-2, RaSean McKoy 2-0, Zach Meares 4-(-11). Passing B — Zion Hinnant 3-4-0, 53 yards; EB — Zach Meares 3-6-1, 50 yards; Shy Pone 0-1-0, 0 yards. Receiving B — William Wilder 1-23, Jalil Hutcherson 1-20, Travon Newsome 1-10; EB — Shy Pone 3-50.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

