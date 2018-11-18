East Bladen standout signs with UNCP

Contributed photo Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson signed Thursday to play at UNC Pembroke. She was all-state last year and all-conference each of her first two seasons for East Bladen. Contributed photo Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson signed Thursday to play at UNC Pembroke. She was all-state last year and all-conference each of her first two seasons for East Bladen.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, a 5-foot-10 senior guard at East Bladen High School, signed with the University of North Carolina at Pembroke during the early signing period Thursday.

In three seasons, she’s helped the team to three state playoff berths, scored 1,197 points, grabbed 404 rebounds, dished out 263 assists and made 209 steals.

Moore-Peterson helped head coach Patty Evers’ program to a 27-2 record last year, winning the Three Rivers Conference championship with a 17-1 ledger. She averaged 15.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals. She shot 38 percent from the floor, 27 percent from 3-point range and 46 percent at the foul line.

The Lady Eagles won 23 games in a row before falling in overtime to Richlands in the sectional finals.

In Moore-Peterson’s sophomore year, East Bladen was 22-6 with a second-round playoff exit at Roanoke Rapids. Moore-Peterson averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals. The Lady Eagles finished second in the former Four County Conference to eventual state champion Clinton.

Her freshman campaign, played alongside then-senior and now UNC Wilmington standout Lacey Suggs, ended in the state semifinals, or Eastern Regional final, in a loss to North Pitt. East Bladen was 31-1. Moore-Peterson averaged 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists. The Lady Eagles were Four County champions.

Moore-Peterson earned first team all-state from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association and was all-Three Rivers Conference her junior year. She was also a first-team all-Four County Conference selection as a sophomore.

Contributed photo

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson signed Thursday to play at UNC Pembroke. She was all-state last year and all-conference each of her first two seasons for East Bladen. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_eastbladenmoore-peterson.jpeg Contributed photo

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson signed Thursday to play at UNC Pembroke. She was all-state last year and all-conference each of her first two seasons for East Bladen.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.