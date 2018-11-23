DUBLIN — Registration information from the Lil’ Knights Basketball League has been announced.

The league is for youth in first through eighth grades. Registration of $25 is due by Dec. 29.

The divisions are 8-foot co-ed, 9-foot co-ed, 10-foot boys and 10-foot girls.

Play will be on Saturday mornings in January and February.

More information is available from Aaron Lane, assistant athletics director at West Bladen High School. The phone number is 910-214-4423 and the email is galane@bladenk12.nc.us.