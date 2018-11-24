Wooten: Heart, grit and heartache

The Associated Press Reggie Gallaspy II (25), trying to avoid Carolina's Corey Bell Jr. (18), became just the third player in school history to score five touchdowns in a game Saturday. N.C. State clipped the Tar Heels 34-28 in overtime. The Associated Press Reggie Gallaspy II (25), trying to avoid Carolina's Corey Bell Jr. (18), became just the third player in school history to score five touchdowns in a game Saturday. N.C. State clipped the Tar Heels 34-28 in overtime.

CHAPEL HILL — Down seven points, and without the football in the fourth quarter, N.C. State didn’t waver.

Two-win Carolina had brought its best on a rainy Thanksgiving weekend in Kenan Stadium. That hasn’t meant much this year, but on this afternoon it had the bowl-bound Wolfpack on the ropes for one of the rivalry’s biggest upsets.

Reggie Gallaspy instead delivered one of series’ biggest performances, rushing for five touchdowns in a 34-28 overtime triumph.

“Just having the opportunity to say you trampled these guys since you’ve been here, it’s just very exciting,” the High Point senior said.

He ran for a career-best 129 yards, with scoring runs of 1, 4, 34, 5 and 1 yards. The only others in Wolfpack history to score five touchdowns in a game were Stan Fritts in 1972 and T.A. McLendon in 2002.

“Nobody pressed,” senior quarterback Ryan Finley said. “We didn’t go outside of ourselves.”

There was no need, not if the defense could deliver a stop. When they did, the Wolfpack took advantage of similarities that have plagued the Tar Heels all year, driving to the tying touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

First came a replay reversal of a sideline catch, giving the Pack a first down at the Carolina 18. A penalty on the next play preceded Gallaspy romping right side to the end zone for his fourth score.

Once in overtime, the Heels’ woes continued with a pull-hook missed field goal from Carolina senior Freeman Jones.

State took over, converted a third-and-3 at the 18, and Gallaspy ran twice from the 2 to set off a celebration in front of what was left of less than 25,000 rain-soaked fans.

“They’ve got heart, grit and they love each other,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren praised. “Carolina played their asses off, and we found a way to win.”

He knew the Heels would bring it. He knew what Gallaspy would bring as well.

“That kid is 100 percent heart,” Doeren said. “He’s so mentally and physically there. He’s behind the pads, he’ll square you up and he won’t be denied.”

Gallaspy, who had gall bladder and knee surgeries in the spring, said typically a senior teaches a freshman. But he hailed frosh Ricky Person Jr. for picking him up mentally after a game against Virginia earlier in the season.

Saturday, he loaded his team on broad shoulders.

Doeren stayed unbeaten in Kenan Stadium. So did his quarterback. Together they’ve authored three straight wins in the series.

“We nicknamed the stadium Carter-Finley North,” Finley said. “He doesn’t lose here, and I don’t lose here.”

For this afternoon, they could boast. State avoided being saddled with four losses in six games headed into a tussle with East Carolina.

The Tar Heels were left with a season that included seven losses by 10 or fewer points. They’ve lost 21 of their last 27, and the six wins are not the most impressive: two against Western Carolina, one each against Old Dominion and The Citadel, and two over Pittsburgh, although that includes this year’s Coastal Division champion.

Go figure.

The Tar Heels’ program might be a mess. To its credit, the Wolfpack refused to take it for granted, never underestimating its opponent.

The rivalry meant too much.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_alanwooten-4.jpg The Associated Press

Reggie Gallaspy II (25), trying to avoid Carolina’s Corey Bell Jr. (18), became just the third player in school history to score five touchdowns in a game Saturday. N.C. State clipped the Tar Heels 34-28 in overtime. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ncsu-unc.jpg The Associated Press

Reggie Gallaspy II (25), trying to avoid Carolina’s Corey Bell Jr. (18), became just the third player in school history to score five touchdowns in a game Saturday. N.C. State clipped the Tar Heels 34-28 in overtime.

Wolfpack delivers crusher to Tar Heels in OT

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.